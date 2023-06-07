Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella will open in Canadian theatres this Friday. The documentary is written and directed by Côte Saint-Luc-born Barry Avrich and focuses on Rosalie Silberman Abella, Canada’s first female Jewish Supreme Court Judge and third female on the bench.
The film, which I got to preview, had its world premiere at Hot Docs 2023 and is simply fantastic. You can see the film at the CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish and the Cineplex Forum. Irving Abella appears frequently in this extraordinary 84-minute documentary. Much of the filming was done before he passed away last July. I had the great pleasure of working with Irving for a decade at Canadian Jewish Congress, for which he served as president for a three-year term. It was surreal to see him sitting with his wife, sharing his great sense of humor. I felt like he was still with us. His wife spoke so lovingly of him and the way Avrich treated his passing was touching. You can read my detailed preview of the film in the FYI section of our website.
THE SEROUR BROTHERS: Remember Ricky Cyr, the ever so popular evening talk show host on CJAD? His real name is Richard Serour, an immigration specialist and a Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the last two elections in St. Laurent. He is also the dad of three extraordinary young sons who will make history later this month when they compete as a trio in a major national bodybuilding competition in Ottawa. Mom Gabrielle Azran Serour is an attorney and the cook for these hungry young men: Liam, 22; Jordan, 20, and Adam, 18. You can follow them all over social media under “The Serour Brothers.” Their YouTube channel leads viewers towards their journey to the Ottawa Natural Championship June 17 in the nation’s capital. “The underlying factor that has led to our combined success in bodybuilding, martial arts, academic achievements, and all other challenges life has thrown our way, has always been and always will be our brotherhood,” the brothers told me. “Our parents have taught us at a young age that real success is measured, not in dollars, but in love and family!” You can meet Richard and his three boys via our Suburban On Air Channel and my Cohen in the City program on our website. They will impress you!
COHEN CHATTER: The Spectrum of Comedy: Mental Health Comedy Show takes place Tuesday June 13 (8 pm) at Bar Blue Dog on Saint-Laurent Blvd. benefitting Ami-Quebec and raising awareness on issues of mental health and suicide prevention. The out of town guest host is Shehbaaz Jalli, a comedian, public speaker and mental health advocate who lost his brother to suicide a few years ago. Jeff Laurence of NDG is the headliner and there is no admission charge. Donations will be welcome…. Anna Panunto, an adult education teacher and a McGill lecturer in the School of Continuing Studies, will present her first vernissage at Casa D’Iialia June 9 to 11. Over 20 canvases will be for sale along with other painted items. Prints of canvases will also be available….After a long COVID hiatus, the Auxiliary Mount Sinai Hospital is once again hosting a fundraising evening on Wednesday June 14 at the Segal Centre. This will include a cocktail dinatoire at 6 pm, followed by the acclaimed musical Josephine: A Musical Cabaret. All proceeds from the event will be going to fund the Music Therapy Department of the hospital, which serves the population in Palliative and Long Term Care.
