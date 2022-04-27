International Nurses Day will be marked on Thurs. May 12, the birth date of Florence Nightingale, a leading world figure in nursing in the 1850s. St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and St Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association will mark the occasion with the launch of a new book called With Hand And Heart. No less than 92 authors share 240 plus memories, short stories, anecdotes, reflections and shenanigans.
Project leader Mary Ann (Constantin) Morgan notes that student nurses learned the art and science of nursing, along with opportunities to participate in a variety of interests that were seamlessly integrated into the environment. Guided by the charisms and values of religious sisters and lay faculty, the themes expressed are universal and remain relevant in today’s nursing world.
Mary Ann and I had a wonderful chat last week. The book represents such a fun read, with each anecdote more interesting than the other. There are also great archival photos. Mary Ann said she came up with the idea for such a project back in 2014. From start to finish the book took almost six years to produce. “It is amazing how the stories kept coming,” she said, also crediting co-editor Maureen Fitzgerald and Project Assistant Gwendolyn Goring. “This has turned out to be such a blessing. In 1972 nursing education was assigned to CEGEPS and universities. Our last graduates are now retiring. This book is a legacy written by those who shared their ‘lived experience’ of three years of learning the art and science of our profession in our School of Nursing.”
You can order a copy though Amazon.ca. All proceeds will go towards the education of nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital.
MALCOM CAMPBELL REUNION: It taken two years because of the pandemic, but the 50th anniversary reunion for the Malcolm Campbell High School Class of 1971 will indeed take place on May 28. That morning grads will gather at the building in St. Laurent, now called École arménienne Sourp Hagop, at 10 am with dinner, dancing and memories in the evening at Hotel Universel near Olympic Stadium. Any member of that group not in the loop can call 514-823-9749 or email : johnkovac50@gmail.com. ”We had an incredible committee of alumni from across Canada and the USA, and thanks to the world of Zoom, we were able to meet face to face to organize our event,” said Kovac.
APRIL WINE: Multi-award-winning and Canadian music Hall of Famer singer, guitarist, writer, and producer, Myles Goodwin, whom I interviewed last year, is raising awareness and support “For Ukraine” with the release of his poignant new single by that name. The leader of the multi-Platinum-selling rock band April Wine was inspired to pen the track after seeing the country’s suffering amidst attacks from Russia. “For Ukraine” arrives ahead of Goodwyn’s forthcoming collection of all-new original songs, Long Pants, set for release this summer. April Wine goes back on tour in a few months. The only stop close to Montreal will be Oct. 19 in St-Hyancinthe. The history of April Wine began in Nova Scotia in 1969. A year later they relocated from Halifax to Montreal and gained notice as one of our country’s greatest bands. You can see the video on our website.
COHEN CHATTER: Mark Bergman from The Beat 92.5 FM Morning Show filled in for Jay Walker last Friday on The Global Morning Program talking about entertainment and did a great job! What a versatile broadcaster this NDG resident is…Basem Boshra has left his post as managing editor at The Gazette to become Director of Journalism, Programming for — CBC Quebec (English Services). He is succeeding Helen Evans, who will retire in the coming weeks… I had the good fortune of meeting and interviewing Canadiens hockey legend Guy Lafleur many times over the years. I share those memories on my blog on The Suburban website.
