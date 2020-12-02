When I was a kid there is no place I liked my dad to take us to than Belmont Park across the bridge from Laval. Of course that amusement spot is long gone and so is the spot that was called Recreatheque, but next door along Highway 15 at the completely revamped Plaza Sainte-Thérèse something very big is about to happen.
Prominent Quebec racing driver Alex Tagliani is preparing to inaugurate a unique family entertainment centre in Canada. He was my guest on Suburban On Air. It was fun talking to him, especially about our mutual love for Rotisserie St-Hubert and the super cool TV commercials he filmed.
Offering the general public the opportunity to discover an unprecedented selection of state-of-the-art attractions, the TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre will feature nine activities including a combination of three karting tracks, a laser tag game arena, six axe-throwing lanes, six bowling lanes, a Triotech 7D interactive cinema, interactive trampolines, a multi-sensory virtual reality experience, numerous state-of-the-art arcades, and an interactive children’s wall—all under one roof.
For the passionate racing driver, this project represents the realization of a long-cherished dream which puts the spotlight on Karting through an unparalleled racing experience. A set of three tracks on three levels—one for adults, one for children, and a super track combining the two with a length of 0.5 km—will feature a total of six course choices, each of which can be completed clockwise or counterclockwise. Imported from Italy, the go-karts will be 100 percent electric, silent, non-polluting, and odourless (zero emissions), available in a wide range of sizes. They are the world’s most sophisticated electric models available for the first time in North America.
Featuring a digital steering wheel, bumper-integrated sensors for safety, and a Boost button for accelerated passing, these professional-calibre vehicles carry the prestigious CRG brand name. An artificial intelligence platform will be used to safely manage the go-karts.
"I think of all the young people and thrill seekers who want to let off steam and get their adrenaline flowing,” says Tagliani. “The TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre will be the new generation recreational centre of choice, an exhilarating place for an outing with friends, colleagues, or family. Even better, I see this project—the first multi-level electric karting centre in Canada—as a springboard to eventually develop talents that will shape future Quebec karting champions."
The TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre will occupy 65,000 square feet in a brand-new building in Plaza Sainte-Thérèse, which is currently undergoing a major makeover by the MACH Group. Representing an investment of close to $18 million, this initiative is the result of a solid partnership amongst Tagliani and the following group of seasoned entrepreneurs from the business community: Vincent Chiara (President of the MACH Group), Mario Bouchard (founder of iBwave), Richard Scofield (President of the St-Hubert Group), France Dubé and Tommy-John Gélinas (GD Lead real estate developers), and Jean-Frédéric Laberge (property manager and racing driver).
"Just as I have learned that in motor racing victory can only be achieved through the work of a good team, I know that it is thanks to the added value provided by each member of our dream team that this extraordinary project can finally see the light of day,” said Tagliani.
"The completion of this venture has proven to be a greater challenge than the Indy 500!" added Tagliani.
The Amusement Centre will employ 75 to 100 people. Dedicated to becoming a destination of choice for family outings as well as for special and corporate events that foster team spirit, the Centre will have two dining areas, including a resto-bar. The inviting fully equipped rental spaces will offer the versatility needed to organize small and large receptions. In fact, a private lounge intended for happy hour as well as two adjacent meeting rooms which can be combined to offer an ideal space for banquets of 2,500 sq. ft. will be available. All sanitary measures prescribed by Public Health and the Government of Quebec will be rigorously respected.
Tagliani has been involved in motorsports for several decades, evolving from karting to Formula Atlantic, Champ Car, IndyCar, and now, NASCAR. In 2015, he was inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Following an investment of $18 million and several years of planning and development, the immense TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre will open in the spring of 2021 in the completely revamped Plaza Sainte-Thérèse along Highway 15. Destined to become a hub in a new era of entertainment for the general public, the Centre not only offers a three-level layout of three electric karting tracks, but also a multitude of exciting activities: axe throwing, laser tag, bowling, virtual reality, interactive trampolines, a 7D interactive cinema, arcades, and an interactive wall.
