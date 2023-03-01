In recent weeks I reconnected with two individuals whom I got to know quite well in their previous vocations. Sandra Rinaldi had the high profile post of marketing director for Evenko, rubbing elbows with some of the greatest entertainers in the world from Elton John to Barbra Streisand. Paola Samuel was a reporter and anchor for Global News Montreal, getting the opportunity to interview countless headline grabbers as well.
When I learned that both of these women had chosen to become life coaches I wanted to learn more. So, I introduced them virtually and we talked. You will enjoy the video I have posted on our website of this conversation. It is wild how they both came to similar conclusions about their career paths. “The kind of world I experienced with Evenko was something I no longer wanted to do,” Rinaldi said. Piping in, Samuel added that she went to a life coach after exiting her journalism career. That sparked an epiphany. “I should be a coach,” she told herself, which resulted in a path towards certification.
A life coach is a type of wellness professional who helps people make progress in their lives in order to attain greater fulfillment. Life coaches aid their clients in improving their relationships, careers, and day-to-day lives. Said Rinaldi: “I opened my practice in January 2020 and never looked back. It is simply the best work I will ever accomplish. Helping others is my purpose and mission. I have lived through hard times. I have, however, built a strong mental resilience that has pushed me past everything.”
Samuel, who has also taken up motivational speaking said: “About 11 years ago, I picked up my first personal development book – and I was hooked! I spent years telling stories about everything from politics to entertainment – but I had never touched on mindset and personal growth. The more I read, the more I grew; the more I grew, the more my perspective shifted and a whole new world began to open up! As a mindset coach and motivational speaker – my passion is to help you crash though your self-imposed limits to get to your truest, brightest and most courageous self.”
FROM SUITS TO PLAN B: Were you a gigantic fan of the TV drama Suits like I was? Well the star, Patrick J. Adams, was here in Montreal last summer and fall shooting a time travel themed show called Plan B for CBC and CBC Gem. It debuts Feb. 27. Please check out my video interview with him on The Suburban’s On Air Channel via our website!
BEST OF MONTREAL: In my files from our Best of Montreal Magazine, let’s take a look at the Appliance Store category. Signature Bachand, located at Carré Union on Decarie, has one extensive showroom and earned first place. Almar, a family-run business, started by Michael Adler and now smoothly operated by his sons, has that magic touch for clients. Michael’s sage advice has helped me so many times over the years, like when my mini-freezer would not close. He told me to rub Vaseline around the sealing and it worked.
SIR EDWIN FOR OXFAM: International recording artist Edwin Brownell and some special guests will be teaming up with Oxfam Quebec for an Earthquake Relief Facebook Live Benefit Concert on Sunday, March 12 (1 pm) at https://www.facebook.com/edwinorion. Funds raised will help fund Oxfam Quebec’s ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. Brownell, whose Corona Family Concerts kept thousands from isolation during the pandemic, will be joined by Rev. Jan Jorgensen, MP Anthony Housefather, singer/songwriter Nilia Berkin, guitar great Steve Rowe, rock legend Carl Dixon and famed blues diva Dawn Tyler Watson. A dedicated donation link is already open for contributions.
Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
