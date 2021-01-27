On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of CTV Montreal (CFCF Channel 12), I wrote a nostalgic blog about the station with references to Magic Tom, Johnny Jellybean and others. One story I shared had to do with former reporter Howard Schwartz and how nice he was when I was sent to shadow him one day as a young journalism student. He emailed me last week and we ended up having a nice telephone conversation to catch up.
Howard worked for the then Pulse News from 1982 to 1995. He left to pursue some work in communications in the pharmaceutical industry. In 1999 he suffered a severe head injury at a waterpark and was left with amnesia for seven years. He was married to an American at the time and they moved to Connecticut. Fortunately, he overcame this obstacle and regained most of his memory. He ended up getting remarried to someone from Montreal, stayed in Connecticut and first did some radio work and then became the communications manager for a Roman Catholic Missionary – quite the job for a nice Jewish boy. More recently, he was hired as the spokesman for the local Better Business Bureau.
After more than 20 years in the States and now retired, Howard and his wife will be returning to Canada to live in Gloucester, Ontario. He is presently faced with a non-malignant brain tumour. As for his move, Howard says: “One main driver is that the past five years have been terribly stressful, and even though Trump is gone, one out of two people here think like he does, and I’m very disappointed in the things some of my good friends have said. I’ve learned a lot here, including all the things in Canada I made fun of such as the parliamentary system, I now hold dear. I’m an avid scuba enthusiast. My former colleague Ron Reusch encouraged me and lent me his equipment for training and my first dive. I still ski from time to time.”
COVID AND MORE: The McGill Office for Science and Society broadcast their last episode of “COVID & More” on their YouTube channel as they transition to a new web series, “A Dose of Science,” which will cover various science topics in the news. The first episode of “A Dose of Science” will be released on Feb. 4 at noon and then every other Thursday afterward. Host Dr. Joe Schwarcz, along with Jonathan Jarry and Emily Shore, interviewed Dr. Don Sheppard, Director of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity. He shared his thoughts on the path to our “new normal” and vaccines. It was very interesting.
COHEN CHATTER: Bravo to Federation CJA, the Cummings Centre and Ometz for their community-wide mental health initiative they kicked off last week, encouraging people to reach out for help should they need it. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Federation CJA and its agencies have received an 86 percent increase in mental health interventions. Those in need can call the community helpline at 514.734.1411 and connect with social service professionals who will help direct them to the appropriate resources that can offer emotional support. Please see my blog for full details… Two-time Emmy Award Winner and “Yes I Can Say That” author Judy Gold will make her Segal Centre debut on Thurs. Jan. 28 (7:30 pm). But because of the pandemic she will actually be recording from her home. Go to www.segalcentre.org for ticket info.
