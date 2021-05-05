When the COVID-19 pandemic finally ends and we look back at this very sad period in human history, there will be a few takeaways that will benefit us down the line. Platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams head the list. They have certainly made an enormous impact on my life, notably in my role hosting a video show for Suburban On Air and my role as a communications professional and a city councillor.
I have met too many people to mention whose businesses have been decimated by the pandemic. Others are only surviving thanks to federal government assistance. For Marcie Balaban, COVID-19 could have spelled the end of her stellar quarter century career as a motivational speaker and business matchmaker. The latter represents the co-ordinated pairing of entrepreneurs and corporations by arranging small boardroom meetings with various owners or upper management of companies that Balaban, via her company Let’s Get Going, believes are good matches. Instead of blindly talking to unknown attendees at a cocktail party, her approach is to create a directed meeting between business owners and executives with a common purpose of finding trading partners and referral sources.
Mere days after the pandemic made her much desired power lunches null and void, Marcie was among the first to shift to Zoom. Not only has the frequency of her meetings increased, but the new COVID-friendly format has vaulted her to an audience that is now Canada-wide. “I have just opened a division in Toronto Kingston and all of Greater Toronto,” she said. “I have never been at this level and I am really excited! I will now remain 95 percent on Zoom, COVID or not. The five percent will be very high end lunches once we go back there. I am up to about 70 meetings a month now. My sales are up substantially since COVID started. It is truly remarkable. I work twice as hard and I love every minute of it! It’s not work; it is a ‘purpose’ in helping companies grow their sales and stay motivated.”
Seems to me our federal and provincial governments should give Marcie a call.
MENTAL HEALTH: The third annual Community Mental Health Awareness Shabbat, spearheaded by Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc, will take place May 6 to 9. It will be fully virtual, with a Mental Health Symposium on Thursday evening, a Friday workshop for high school students and a Sunday morning Mental Health workshop. This has spread to cities across North America. This program coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers are the program co-chairs. Dr. Rona Novick, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist and the Dean of the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration of Yeshiva University, will be the keynote speaker throughout the weekend. The theme for the Thursday evening kickoff will be Getting Back to Normal when Life Isn’t Normal. Registration is free and you must log on to www.mentalhealth.tbdj.org. You can read a much more detailed preview in my SJN column on our website.
COHEN CHATTER: Professor Norman Cornett is presenting a group exhibition that reflects the diversity of Canada through May 29 at Georges Laoun Opticien, (1396 Sherbrooke West) in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Building. John Carl Heywood, a retired professor of fine arts at Queen’s University in Kingston, will have his works on display to see free of charge. He has exhibited around the world. Reservations: info.professornormancornett@gmail.com... Please check out my latest Suburban On Air interview with Dr. Laurie Betito and Jon Pole, talking about their new Passion podcast and thoughts on their departures from CJAD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.