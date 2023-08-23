It is that time of year for my annual What’s Hot, What’s Not column. I always appreciate getting reader feedback.
HOT : Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre’s “Axe the Tax” campaign. That is the carbon tax, which keeps raising the price of fuel. I am personally afraid to pull up at a gas station to see the unacceptable cost.
NOT: Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. He is the architect of the carbon tax. Yes, we are all for climate change action, but we are heading into a possible recession thanks mainly to this and neither Guilbault nor the Prime Minister acknowledge that.
HOT: François-Philippe Champagne. The Federal Liberal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada is the right man to lead the Quebec Liberal Party.
NOT: Former Governor General David Johnston, who unnecessarily tarnished his legacy by accepting an appointment by the Prime Minister to look into allegations that China tried to meddle in the past two federal elections. His past ties to the Trudeau family and Foundation should have been enough for him to pass on the assignment.
HOT: Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and Senators Tony Loffreda, Larry Smith and Judith Seidman for opposing the absolutely unnecessary federal Bill C-13, which recognizes the Quebec government’s abhorrent Bill 96.
NOT: Anglo voters in Westmount-NDG. They had a chance to send a strong message to the Federal Liberals that Bill C-13 is unacceptable and failed.
HOT: Nick Suzuki. The Habs captain is the complete package, lives in Montreal year-round and implicates himself in the community.
NOT: Carey Price, the Habs’ star goaltender, has picked up his family and moved back home to British Columbia. He will pop into town occasionally to collect over $23 million in salary over the next three seasons and he will never play another game.
HOT: CJAD’s Second Breakfast segment Monday to Thursday at 8:40 am, with Andrew Carter, Elias Makos and regulars such as myself.
NOT: The end of Jason Rockman on CHOM FM due to another round of Bell Media budget cuts.
HOT: New Montreal police chief Fady Dagher. He’s made a good first impression.
NOT: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and her party’s futile attempt to make downtown more undesirable to visit by trying to sneak in added parking meter fees on weekends and of course their Publi Sac ban that killed the Métro Media chain.
HOT: Paul St. Pierre Plamondon. The PQ leader comes across as a real opposition leader.
NOT: The Canadian Party of Quebec and Bloc Montreal, two anglo rights parties which have been beyond invisible since last fall’s provincial election.
HOT: Michael Sabia. He has weaved his magic for Bell Canada and the Caisse de Dépot. Now he is Hydro-Québec’s new chief, with a $639,000 salary, plus bonuses.
NOT: Hydro outages.
HOT: Sirius XM Canada Radio. My favorite companion for long drives, with the likes of Howard Stern, vintage music, comedy, sports and much more
NOT: Despite its CRTC license, AM 600 continues to play music from yesteryear without any on-air talent.
HOT: Crave TV and shows like Little Bird.
NOT: The Hollywood actors and writer strikes.
