It is time for my annual What’s Hot and What’s Not column, something I traditionally present to readers mid-year.
Hot: Kent Hughes. The Beaconsfield native and new Habs GM has given a very good first impression.
Not: Marc Bergevin. Fired as GM last fall, he did bring the team to the Stanley Cup but handed out contracts as if he was spending Monopoly money.
Hot: Eric Duhaime. I have had a chance to speak to the Quebec Conservative Party leader a few times in recent weeks and it is hard not to be impressed with him. If only his party opposed Bill 21.
Not: Dominique Anglade. Will the Quebec Liberal Party leader wake up in time for the October election?
Hot: Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest. Their antagonistic battle for the federal Tory leadership has been more exciting than a general election.
Not: The Federal NDP platform states: “People are getting squeezed as everything from housing to medication gets more expensive. We’ll put a stop to skyrocketing prices and make sure young people can build a good life.” So how do they explain their coalition with the Trudeau Liberals and silence on skyrocketing gas prices?
Hot: John Gradek. The coordinator of McGill’s Aviation Management Program has become a national media figure commenting on the sad state of our airline industry.
Not: Air travel. Avoid it if you can.
Hot: Sirius XM Satellite Radio. Whether in the car, on my computer or via their app, it is a service I cherish.
Not: 94.7 Hits FM. The popular West Island based radio station has closed.
Hot: Bell Fibe TV. Setting and accessing your PVR from virtually anywhere, pausing live programming and turning your tablet into a TV. That is value service.
Not: Rogers outages. For all of the company’s subscribers, let’s hope that does not occur again.
Hot: Our hospitals and frontline workers.
Not: The elimination of most TeleMedicine options for appointments.
Hot: Macallan’s Pub. The reborn Dorval bar is a big hit, providing live music, a first class setup and good food.
Not: Westmount tapas and wine bar La Sobremesa has closed.
Hot: Jardin Royalmount. With COVID here for the immediate future, this is the venue of choice for large gatherings.
Not: The former Blue Bonnets Raceway. Isn’t it time already for some development there?
Hot: David Heurtel. The former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister makes his living as a lawyer, but his role as a CJAD commentator and fill-in host continues to grow. Impeccably bilingual, the TMR native would make an excellent choice to succeed Anglade.
Not: Bernard Drainville. He left his high profile French broadcasting gig to run for the CAQ in October. Has he really renounced his separatist views?
Hot: Pets. As a cat owner, I cannot imagine living a day without my loving feline Cleopatra.
Not: Some people adopted pets when the pandemic began and now many are merely dumping them like disposable garbage. This is criminal!
Hot: The new Cinéstarz Deluxe theatres at Quartier Cavendish. The reclining electronically controlled leather chairs are worth the price of admission alone.
Not: The absence of a Drive In theatre closer to Montreal than St. Eustache.
Hot: Luc Boileau. The new Quebec public health director has the confidence of the Premier and Health Minister.
Not: Horacio Arruda was a star at the beginning of the pandemic, but took the fall for unpopular lockdown decisions during COVID.
