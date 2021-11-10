Back in 1977, Star Wars was playing in the cinemas, Apple II computers went on sale, Elvis Presley died at the age of 42, the space shuttle took its first test flight, Quebec adopted French as the official language, and Justin’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada.
In 1972, Western Laval High School (WLHS) today known as École d'éducation internationale de Laval, opened on Souvenir Road in the Chomedey district of Laval. During its first decade, the WLHS population was composed of students from across the western part of Laval and Oka from Grades 7 through 11.
Today, 44 years later over 60 people from across Canada, the United States, England, Italy and Israel, will be coming together at the end of November to reminisce and celebrate their high school years, friendship and fond memories of growing up in Chomedey during the 1970’s.
The initial idea of organizing a reunion began prior to the pandemic. Cindy Kaizer, now a Toronto resident together with a little help from her friends began exchanging emails discussing the possibility of organizing a get together of the graduating class of 1977 from Western Laval High School.
Gradually as the idea took roots, many past graduates showed interest and the word spread. As the momentum grew, a simple thought was becoming an actual event. Since many alumni were scattered around the world and in consideration of the current health situation, Zoom seemed like the easiest and best way of bringing everyone together.
Organizers of the reunion have planned many exciting activities such as trivia games, slide shows, conversations about life in the 1970’s and reminiscing about teachers, friends and memorable events.
Although much has changed in Chomedey, and places like Steinberg’s, Atomic Pizza, Jacobs, and Le Chateau are gone, the memories remain very present and important for the alumni from WLHS 44 years later.
If you are an alumnus of this graduating class of 1977 from Western Laval High School, please contact Cindy Kaizer -wlhs77reunion@7reunion@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.