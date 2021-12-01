Actress Erin Agostino, a graduate of Lindsay Place High School in Pointe Claire, will star in Christmas à La Carte airing on Monday, Dec 6 (7 pm) on Citytv and a date to be determined on Lifetime. She portrays ambitious food correspondent Carly Hayes, who gets a shot at her own show. The assignment is to help Grant Quinn, a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen her family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too!
Agostino, married to Sam Roberts Band drummer Josh Trager, is perhaps best known for her role as Nina Bloom on the CBC hit show Murdoch Mysteries. She is currently busy filming another romance film called A Priceless Love in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Christmas à La Carte was shot in Hamilton last spring. You can see the trailer on our website.
SHOEBOX PROJECT: The Shoebox Project for Women, a national non-profit organization with chapters in many major cities in Canada, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The organization distributes shoeboxes filled with basic essentials, toiletries and warm accessories to women living in shelters. “Our mission is to share empathy, kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness through the collection and distribution of gift-filled shoeboxes and messages of support,” says Lora Tombari, the Montreal Chapter Local Coordinator.
Within each shoebox is a personal hand-written and inspirational message to the recipient of the shoebox. There are numerous ways in which the community can become involved: by organizing a Shoebox Drive with family, friends or co-workers; donating online to the Montreal chapter through their website; and for companies to make product donations. Currently there are four “drop-off” locations for shoeboxes, three in Montreal and one in Laval. Anyone wishing to obtain more information can go to https://www.shoeboxproject.ca/chapters/montreal or email montreal@shoeboxproject.com. The Montreal holiday campaign deadline for shoebox drop-offs is this Sunday Dec. 5.
THE GIFT OF SOCKS: Pointe Claire’s Barry Christensen started Montreal Sock It To Me to give clean, dry socks to the less fortunate during the winter months. This year is the seventh annual sock drive, which benefits St. Michael’s Mission in downtown Montreal. It continues until this Friday. Christensen has been a paramedic for 40 years, which allowed him to closely work with at-risk communities. He founded Montreal Sock It To Me after working alongside outreach workers, the homeless and St. Michael’s at the Berri-UQAM Métro for 10 years. He says while many people donate coats and other clothes for the homeless for the winter, he understands just how important socks are. E-mail steppingupmtl@gmail.com
THE LOVE LETTER: Just weeks after the extraordinary documentary on the Shira Choir, devoted to special needs performers, comes The Love Letter. I just screened this inspiring 75-minute film which looks back at the marvelous 10-year history of the I Can Dream Theatre, a Montreal performing arts organization that specializes in theatre productions with a cast of neurodiverse adults. Director and Writer Merrill Matthews of Rylie Pylie Films commemorates and takes a look back at the hard work, fun and commitment that makes up this amazing group. The film was shot entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown, using scenes from past productions as well as cell phone footage. Its narrative focuses on the cast, both past and present, and how this group has changed their lives in many ways. You can see the trailer on our website.
MAH AT MAIE: Dance legend Heather Mah’s impending first-ever major solo show, will be taking place at MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) on Jeanne Mance from Dec. 2 to 4. The matinee performance on the Dec. 4 will be offered in audio description for the visually impaired audience. Info: www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/boxoffice.
