Steven “Diggs” Lisiak was only 38 years old when he lost his brave fight with colon cancer in June of 2011. He left behind his wife Lisa Blobstein and their 17-month-old son AJ. It was Lisa’s mission to ensure that Steve would never be forgotten and so began the annual Strike Out Colon Cancer softball fundraiser.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 10th annual event will take place on Saturday June 11 at Alexander Park in Pierrefonds (2 pm) and 100 percent of proceeds will be split between Colorectal Cancer Canada and Cedars CanSupport — two organizations which were instrumental to Steve and his family during his cancer fight. “It will be a true family event with activities for the kids like face tattoos and nail painting for the girls and food for purchase,” Lisa says. “We also have some great auction and raffle prizes, including a trip for two on WestJet. The first 100 people who make a donation of $50 or more will be entered in a raffle for two return tickets to any scheduled WestJet destination. That’s one chance for every $50. Donate $100 and that’s two chances.”
Since the event started, over $50,000 has been raised for the fight against cancer. “My son, now 12, loves playing the game his daddy loved,” Lisa notes. “This year we hope to have his school friends and members of his baseball team participating.”
Anyone interested in playing, volunteering, or donating raffle prizes can reach Lisa at lblobstein@yahoo.ca. There is also an online site for people to donate at https://myevent.com/strikeoutcoloncancer.
A NEW CAREER AT 75: For most of her life, Natalie Bassel has gained notice as a makeup artist and the vice-president of marketing and sales for a consulting firm. The devoted mother of three and grandmother of five always had a love for painting, selling some works of art via word of mouth. Now, at the age of 75 years young, it is time for Natalie to check one major item off her bucket list. With the support of her husband Stan, along with Earl Pinchuk and Gary Blair of the Art for Healing Foundation, she will present her first solo exhibition June 8 to 12, at Galerie Erga (6394, boulevard St-Laurent), with an opening reception set for Thursday, June 9 ( 5 pm to 8 pm). “I have never been one for the spotlight,” said Natalie. “I hope my story can inspire others to follow their dreams. My message for all seniors is to stay active and passionate, even at 75. Never give up on your dreams. Pursue them because they can still come true later in life.” You can read my full story on Natalie on the FYI section of our website.
RANEE LEE SINGS CÉLINE: Iconic Montréal jazz vocalist Ranee Lee has released a new album, featuring the songs of Céline Dion. “I have no idea if Céline has heard of the album,” Lee told me. If she has listened to our renditions I can only hope she enjoys the jazz redressing of her masterpieces.” You can read the full story on the FYI section of our website.
DREA FROM SURVIVOR: I was so excited to finally get an interview with Drea Wheeler, the first Montrealer to appear on the television reality show Survivor. We spoke about how she was able to keep her appearance a secret for such a long time (it was recorded a year ago), her graceful exit and what she plans next. Please our Suburban On Air video section to view.
FRANK NEWS: Frank Cavallaro will be the new morning show host, Monday through Thursdays, on Mike FM 105.1 FM. He can also be heard Saturday afternoons on CJMQ 88.9 FM.
