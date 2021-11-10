Our local Bell Media stations, CTV Montreal and CJAD, continue to do an excellent job reporting the news despite cuts they have been forced to make over the years dictated by corporate headquarters in Toronto. But that did not stop some of their former heavyweights from expressing their opinions last weekend.
Former CJAD General Manager Rob Braide noted that CTV’s live coverage of the municipal elections was pre-empted by NFL Football and prime time programming. “There is no social contract anymore,” commented recently retired CHOM FM Morning Man Terry DiMonte “And English media in Montreal is in harm’s way.” Bob Harris, who also ran CJAD for a few years added: “That smells of something else entirely. That game is on another network altogether and Bell could and does simulcast those games on their other markets (CTV2’s). They could easily direct Montreal audience interested in the game to go there.”
Former Pulse News reporter Joe Singerman commented: “When the CTV licence renewal comes up and hearings are held the ‘promise of performance’ should be raised and serious questions posed. A television licence in Canada is not a carte Blanche, even for BCE. As a shareholder I am rather disgusted by this decision.”
CTV Montreal did a comprehensive 11:30 pm recap. CJAD did do an outstanding job. Aaron Rand and David Heurtel anchored the results and analysis. CTV’s Kelly Greig and Rob Lurie provided live reports while James Mennie, Elias Makos and other special guests came on to give their viewpoints while Jason Mayoff’s news updates gave results from all of the municipalities. After 11 pm Dave Kaufman stepped in, did interviews and opened the lines.
THE CRYSTAL BALL: So where do some of the high profile defeated candidates go now? After what seems like a lifetime in politics, has Denis Coderre reached the end of the road. Will he merely go back to the corporate sector or is a media opportunity waiting for him somewhere?...Mouvement Montréal leader Balarama Holness certainly made a name for himself. However, because of his push for bilingualism he will certainly not be wooed by the provincial or federal Liberals. His best hope would be the revival of the Equality Party unless we really believe his Mouvement Montréal party will stay in intact for four years… It was a rocky four years for Sue Montgomery, the now former mayor of Côte des Neiges-NDG. A former Montreal Gazette reporter, Montgomery is charismatic and opinionated. Wouldn’t she make a great open line host on the new CFQR 600 AM Radio or a pundit on CJAD or CBC Radio One?
THE NEXT ELECTION: Will it be on October 3, 2022 when Quebec next goes the polls? Pundits already predict a CAQ landslide. Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffle Westmount-NDG Member of Parliament Marc Garneau overseas for a diplomatic post and call a by-election? Rumour has it that Anna Gainey, daughter of the former Habs legend (Bob), is reportedly Trudeau’s choice to seek the seat.
LAVAL’S NEW STAR: Stéphane Boyer may have just been elected as mayor of Laval, but there are already whispers that the Conservative Party is eyeing him as a potential star candidate in a future federal election. Sandra El-Helou, re-elected to city council, meanwhile, is considered future mayoral material.
