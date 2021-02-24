Young people are experiencing the repercussions of the pandemic through a reduction of their social contacts. In this context, Montreal Digital Spring (Printemps numérique) is introducing virtual Digital Cafés to several Quebec high schools. A way to discover digital tools in an immersive environment designed in collaboration with Pixsenses.
Throughout the rest of February, Montreal Digital Spring is presentin the second edition of Digital Youth Month (Mois Numérique Jeunesse), an annual event for 13 to 29 year olds focusing on the transformative possibilities of digital technology. More than 18 Digital Cafés are being offered to 750 high school students. Young participants will be able to explore the potential of technology and their interest, learn about careers, as well as existing initiatives to increase their digital literacy skills. A video contest is also being launched to allow young adults enrolled in post-secondary education to express themselves on the topic of digital citizenship and the essential components of living together online.
Ecole Sécondaire Rive Nord in Bois-des-Filion, right near Laval, is one of the participants.
"Inspired by video games, the virtual world offers a wide range of possibilities" explains Mehdi Benboubakeur, Executive Director of Montreal Digital Spring. "Young people create their own avatars, have access to fun and interactive workshops and can communicate with their teammates. It's much more dynamic and attractive than regular videoconferencing platforms". This virtual universe could also be used as a distance learning tool."
The demand for skilled digital talent in Canada will reach 305,000 by 2023, for a total of more than two million workers in the digital economy.
Digital Youth Month will also address an annual theme related to one of the issues of the Citizen's Charter in the Digital Age (Charte du citoyen à l'ère du numérique), developed in collaboration with the Commission on Ethics in Science and Technology (CEST). Young people are invited to become better digital citizens by educating themselves and committing to sign the charter. In 2021, the theme will be: The social and individual responsibility of digital actors.
For an overview of all the events that will take place during the Digital Youth Month, visit the Digital Spring website: https://www.printempsnumerique.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.