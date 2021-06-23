As a personal fan of Chomedey Member of the National Assembly Guy Ouellette, I was thrilled to hear the news recently that the head of Quebec’s anti-corruption police unit UPAC had issued a formal apology for arresting him in 2017.
“On Oct. 25, 2017, UPAC arrested the MNA of Chomedey, Mr. Guy Ouellette, while he was presiding over the institutions committee at the National Assembly,” Frédérick Gaudreau said, reading from a prepared statement. “Since the event, the facts show that the arrest of Mr. Ouellette by UPAC were based on an investigation that was incorrect, in certain respects, and that his arrest was unjustified.
“UPAC apologizes for the negative consequences the arrest and investigation had on the professional and personal life of the MNA for Chomedey, for his family and those close to him, and to his colleagues in the national assembly.”
I have spoken to and interviewed Ouellette many times since that unfortunate arrest occurred. He was suspected of leaking information about a police investigation, subsequently left the Liberal caucus and later returned only to be dropped soon after the fall 2018 election after being deemed a distraction.
A distinguished former cop from the Sûreté du Québec who took on the biker gang, Ouellette has served Chomedey with distinction since 2007. Last September he published a new book, Qu’on Accuse Ou Qu’on S’excuse: Les Dessous De Mon Arrestation Illégal (Accuse Or Apologize: Behind My Illegal Arrest). This 330-pager is a thriller from beginning to end and I must say very difficult to put down. It reads like a spy novel and I told Ouellette to sell the rights for a movie or mini-series. With the latest development, the timing might be right.
In the book, Ouellette frequently alludes to former UPAC head Robert Lafrenière. The two had a long history together. In fact, when Ouellette entered politics, he had to withdraw from a commentator post on RDI. He recommended Lafrenière to replace him. Ouellette also played a role in former Premier Jean Charest’s decision to appoint Lafrenière to the UPAC post. The book even recounts their evening together at the U2 concert at the former Blue Bonnets Raceway.
Ouellette believes he was arrested because he had been informed of irregularities in the way UPAC was applying its own rules of governance. The MNA accused Lafrenière of wanting to transform his investigative unit into a police force. He went on to accuse UPAC of media leaks, police pursuit, wiretapping, illegal arrests, searches, intimidation and tailing all based on biased, misleading and incomplete information.
So what is next? Because Ouellette still has some court actions in play, he preferred not to comment on his future when I reached out. Will he run in the fall 2022 election? Will he return to the Quebec Liberal Party? When I interviewed Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last week, she said that the UPAC apology did not change anything as far as Ouellette’s association with the party. Maybe newly appointed Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime should reach out to Ouellette? What a star MNA that party would have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.