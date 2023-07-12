Over the last few decades, Dr. Phil Gold and Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg have gained endless accolades in local medical circles; Dr. Gold as the former Physician-in-Chief at the Montreal General Hospital and Executive Director of the Clinical Research Centre of the McGill University Health Centre and Dr. Rosenberg as a surgeon, medical school professor and CEO of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.
Dr. Gold has written his autobiography. Growing up on St. Lawrence Boulevard, he never aspired to be a doctor. But working as an encyclopedia salesman, a bottle washer at Molson, and a fur-coat schlepper in textile factories helped him realize and embrace his parents’ desire for him to follow that path. Dr. Rosenberg has penned Patients Matter Most: How Healthcare Is Becoming Personal Again. Writing in plain language for consumers, as well as medical providers, he connects the dots between parallel developments in technology and in healthcare delivery. The result is a wake-up call for healthcare providers to rethink what they do and how and where they do it. I intend to read both books cover to cover and share my feedback with readers.
ASSISTING UKRAINIANS: The Montreal Art Center and Museum on William Street in Griffintown will be the site this Saturday, July 15 (4 pm) of “Art-Etude, ” an immersive performance and networking cocktail in support of the Ukrainian-based charity, Unbroken. The Unbroken Rehabilitation Centre is a unique place where adults and children affected by the war can receive comprehensive qualified medical care. The evening will be hosted by Verdun City Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Montreal Sterling Downey. Special guests will also be present to talk about their experiences with those affected by the invasion in Ukraine. Prolific Montreal artist Auclair Langlois and world-renowned pianist Matt Herskowitz will present an immersive performance where musical composition meets paint on canvas. Broadcaster Eramelinda Boquer and Ukrainian journalist Vlada Polishuck are the organizers with financial oversight from Pete Nauth of the Lindsay Place Alumnae Foundation.
JUST FOR LAUGHS: The 2023 Just For Laughs Festival runs from July 14 to July 29 and while the list of performers and programming is always impressive, I would still like to see them think a little bit more outside of the box. With the Hollywood Writers Strike depriving us of late night TV and Saturday Night Live, wouldn’t it have been fun to see either Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert or the likes of Colin Jost and Michael Che from Weekend Update? Bring in the cast of The Brady Bunch? What about shock jock Howard Stern and noted on-air contributor Chris Wilding, a native of Montreal? In addition to featuring an impressive roster of the most celebrated names in comedy worldwide, the festival presents specialized programming, including OFF-JFL, and ComedyPRO. They also have the star-studded red carpet Awards Show!
(0) comments
