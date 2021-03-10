Motivated by the belief that they are stronger together, three Montreal community-based organizations joined forces last week to provide a soup and sandwich lunch to the shelter guests at St Michael’s Mission downtown. After being connected by Barry Christenson from Stepping Up (formally Sock It To Me Montreal), Souper Hero, which delivers hundreds of litres of soup each week to frontline workers, CLSCs, shelters and many other organizations, brought ready to heat and serve homemade soup to accompany the sandwiches made and delivered by the Bread and Beyond team. They didn’t stop there, after learning that the shelter was desperately in need of underwear the organizations put out a request and added over 400 pairs to their lunchtime delivery. “Working together has multiple advantages,” said Bread and Beyond’s Kirstie Jagoe, alluding to avoiding duplication, maximizing resources and facilitating logistics, which ultimately enhances the impact for the target audience.
Meanwhile, hundreds of volunteers are gearing up for this Saturday’s second Montreal Miracle Food Drive. The urgent call to help stock the pantries of Montrealers in need has grown during the second wave of the pandemic, compounded by more people being out of work over a longer period. The goal is once again to collect as much non-perishable food as possible for distribution to food banks, organizations and individuals. Residents of the Greater Montreal region, including the West Island, Laval and north and south shore suburbs, need only place a non-perishable food item on their porch or stoop by 10 am. Teams of volunteers working throughout the city will collect every item. Info:www.miraclemontreal.org
FUTURE OF SPORTS: The McGill Sports Management Club (MSMC) will host its fourth annual Future of Sports Conference this Friday (11 am to 5:30 pm). It is all virtual this year. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a wide variety of Canada’s most accomplished sports industry executives on a number of different panels to discuss the future of the industry. They include Mitch Garber, minority owner and executive committee member of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken; Mathieu Darche, former Hab and current Director of Hockey Operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning (next GM of the Habs I bet); Chantel Smith, a sports marketing expert with the NBA; Danny Maciocia, GM of the Alouettes; Shiraz Rehman, Assistant GM with the Texas Rangers; and Kevin Gilmore, President and CEO of Club de Foot Montreal.
MSMC is a non-profit student-led organization committed to bridging the gap between the classroom and the sports industry. Founded in 2017, MSMC strives to connect students and recent graduates with industry professionals to fuel the development of tomorrow’s sports leaders and leverage the power of sports. This year’s McGill Future of Sports Conference will be held via Zoom and is open to anyone interested in learning about the sports industry and accessing exclusive insights. Panels will be engaging and allow for questions from the audience. To buy your ticket, go to msmcgill.com and click “register,” or find them on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram at McGill Sports Management Club.
COHEN CHATTER: After Shuyee Lee landed at CBC Radio, Elizabeth Zogalis has joined Global TV. The Pierrefonds native had one of the best signoffs in the business ( “I’m Elizabeth Zogalis”) and should be great for TV. Now here is hoping that anchors Kelly Lapare and Luciano Pipia and reporter Richard Deschamps resurface… McGill University is gearing up for its annual 24-hour fundraising blitz, which will take place on Wed. March 10. Now in its sixth year, McGill24 is an opportunity for alumni and friends of the university to maximize the impact of their gifts and support the McGill causes that matter to them. Please see my blog on The Suburban website for all of the details.
