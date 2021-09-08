Kimmy Chedel’s world changed forever 20 years ago when the Twin Towers collapsed. Her 39-year-old husband, Frank Doyle, worked on the 89th floor of one of the World Trade Center’s towers. Frank managed to find a land line and his last words to Kimmy were to tell his then toddlers, Zoe and Garrett every day, “….that their Papa loved them very, very much.”
After losing the love of her life in 9/11, Kimmy moved her small family back to Canada and here in NDG. In her husband’s memory she created Team Frank, a dedicated group of friends and family that kept his spirit alive by participating in athletic events. In 2017 Kimmy created Team Frank Africa.
“We took the friendship and the energy and decided that we had to make Frank’s legacy more meaningful,” Kimmy said. “Team Frank Africa is now actively building pre-schools in remote areas of South Africa and has flourished with the overwhelming generosity of the NDG community.”
This Sunday, Sept. 12 (11:30 am to 2:30 pm) Jonathan Dresner and his Notre Boeuf de Grace will be hosting a family BBQ fundraiser at Terrace St. Ambroise in Griffintown. It is outdoors, spacious and the perfect COVID friendly brunch, with all proceeds going to build two new schools in South Africa. Book on-line at: teamfrankafrica.org. or teamfrankafrica@gmail.com. Capacity is limited to 250. See the video section of our website for words from Kimmy.
LE WEEK-END: Bravo to Co-Chairs Martin Spalding, Sylvie Demers, Robert Frances and their committee for the successful Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer, the only weekend-long event benefiting the Jewish General Hospital’s world-renowned Segal Cancer Centre. Held on Aug. 21 and 22, the event saw 675 participants ride, walk and connect while raising funds and awareness for a cause worth fighting for. In total, Le Week-end raised over $1.7M (and counting!) for cancer care, innovation and research.
ON OUR OWN: Recently at Jardin Royalmount, Montreal’s newest outdoor venue, Joey Elias and a lineup of the city’s finest comedians put on an incredible show that not only made the audience roar with laughter, it also set a new fundraising record for Media Experts’ annual comedy benefit show. This year’s tenth edition of Media Experts presents An evening of hilarity for the benefit of On Our Own (O3) raised $120,387–beating last year’s amount raised by over $15,000. O3 is a Montreal-based organization which provides support, education and affordable housing to young parents and their children in need
COHEN CHATTER: Dr. Allan Feldman, the legendary pediatrician who ran a successful practice out of his Côte Saint-Luc basement for decades, passed away recently in Vancouver just shy of his 93rd birthday. He was my pediatrician and my daughter’s when she was born. See my blog for more…Pierrefonds-based Foodtastic continues to add restaurants to its stable, having now acquired Pita Pit Canada and Pita Pit International. Pita Pit currently operates 225 restaurants in Canada and an additional 135 internationally...My winning choice for Le Burger Week is the King Burger, available at the 17 Central Bergham locations.…Let me give a big shout out to Vinny Barrucco, Shannon King and Adam Greenberg for responding to my call with the pitch of a locally produced song and video for the start of school helmed by the Directors Showband. Vinny personally did the advance contacts and got a great bit on the air. That is why listeners love this West Islander!
