So veteran CHOM FM morning host Terry DiMonte will leave the station at the end of the month after a stellar 43 year broadcasting career.
“It is time for me to look at another chapter of my life,” DiMonte said. “I’ve always talked about chapters being interesting, chapters being different, chapters being fun. When I went to Calgary that opened a new chapter, when I came back that opened a new chapter, and now it’s time for me to embark on another chapter.”
Good luck to a fine gentleman who at 63 still has a lot of rock ‘n roll in him. Last year Terry married Jessica Dionne, the promotions director for CJAD and TSN 690. He said that is he is not retiring, so what job prospects can we forecast for him?
- He once hosted Fighting Back on CTV, a consumer affairs program. Could that be revived?
- How about a role on one of the suppertime newscasts- CTV, City, Global or CBC?
- You can be sure he will introduce a podcast.
- Terry is very friendly with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Could he end up with a Senate seat, where retirement is only mandatory at age 75?
- Could he be a star candidate in the next federal election for the Libs?
- Will he run for Denis Coderre in the November municipal election in his native Verdun?
- One radio insider had this to say. “If AM 600 had Terry, then it could work. He’s a game changer.”
TSN 690 TURNS 20: As I stated on my blog, TSN 690 is a treasure. Last Friday’s 20th anniversary celebration on Mitch Melnick’s Drive Home Show was a classic and I was glued to my radio, only stepping out of my car or going back into the house during commercials. Given the fact that the Bell Media head office has been cutting budgets, not to mention TSN radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg and Hamilton last winter, there is certainly reason for concern. It was great to hear former station standouts like Elliott Price, Andie Bennett, Cathy Newton, Gabriel Morency, Rick Moffat, Ron Francis, Wayne Bews, Denis Casavant and more. Hats off to present-day hosts/regulars Connor McKenna, Shaun Starr, Tony Marinaro, Chris Nilan, Sean Campbell, Mitch Gallo, Joey Alfieri and the rest of talented and devoted cast. There is much more on my blog.
UP CLOSE WITH LISA LAFLAMME: I have been a huge fan of CTV National News chief news anchor and senior editor Lisa LaFlamme for many years. So it was a big thrill to be able to interview her for our Suburban On Air video channel. I thank her for agreeing to do so and I think our readers will find our conversation very enlightening,
MEDAL WINNER: Bravo to St. Laurent’s Ella Waxman, who was nominated for the Lieutenant Governor’s Bronze Medal by Marianopolis College. This honour recognizes “the involvement, determination and constant striving of Quebecers who have or have had a positive influence in their community or the Québec nation.” Ella says she will continue to uphold these values as she embark on a new academic journey at McGill University in the fall. “With some luck, I just might be part of the McGill University – Faculty of Law!” she says.
COHEN CHATTER: Montreal’s Neil Rossy, the head of the Dollarama chain of stores, did pretty well on his most recent paycheque: $6.8 million…Ruth Ellen Brosseau, the former NDP Member of Parliament for Berthier-Maskinongé, will be the inspiration for a new TV series on Radio-Canada called The Candidate. Brosseau rose to fame when she unexpectedly won her seat along with dozens of other unknowns as part of the 2011 Orange Wave. Brosseau was on a trip to Vegas when she won, having not even campaigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.