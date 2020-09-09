One of the trademark moments for CJAD’s Today’s Entrepreneur, heard Monday evenings (7 pm) from September to June over the past 12 years, has been the booming voice of co-host and longtime FL Fuller Landau partner Josh Miller greeting his on air partner Dan Delmar with the words, “Hellowwww Dan!” It is a terrific show, with interesting guests and if you cannot catch it live their podcast is easily accessible.
When Today’s Entrepreneur launches its season next Mon. Sept 14, Delmar will be joined by new permanent co-host, Managing Partner at Fuller Landau Mike Newton, who was Miller’s fill-in. Josh is no longer with the firm. After 30 years as a CA he has changed careers and assumed the helm of a privately-owned aerospace company in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. He still might make the occasional guest appearance. “Josh took this show and built it to what it is today,” said Newton.
The first show of the season will introduce David Côté, owner of Loop Mission, who will discus circular economy project to repurpose outcasts of the food industry to make products such as smoothies, beer, and more recently… gin!
HAILEY LAXER’S CF FIGHT: Native Montrealer Hailey Laxer has lived with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) all of her life. CF is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices. These secreted fluids are normally thin and slippery. Improvements in screening and treatments mean that people with CF now may live into their mid- to late 30s or 40s, and some are living into their 50s. Cystic Fibrosis Canada is calling on all levels of government to remove barriers and work with all relevant bodies to expedite the immediate entry of Trikafta into Canada and public access nationwide. There are various hurdles in the drug review and reimbursement system that are impacting access to the drug, including changes at the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). The manufacturer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has not yet submitted Trikafta for approval to Health Canada, citing market uncertainty caused by the regulatory changes. As a result of this Health Canada cannot approve the drug, let alone fast track. Please log on to Suburban ON AIR as Hailey and Dr. John Wallenburg, Chief Scientific Officer for CF Canada, join me to discuss.
LARRY DAY FEVER: Strangers in the Night may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the big music fundraiser will take place on a much smaller scale on Saturday evening, Sept. 12 at where else but the Royalmount Drive In Event Theatre and help for two great causes. It’s Saturday Night Fever Redux, raising funds for West Island Friends for Mental Health and Summit School. Boogie Wonder Band will be performing live then they will relive the movie that made “Disco Clubbing” what everyone wanted to. Sonic the Hedgehog will be the early show for the youngsters. On another new edition of Suburban On Air, promoter/actor Larry Day joins me along with James Gregorio and Stu Guttman to talk about the event. For tickets go to driveinmtl.com.
COHEN CHATTER: Dollard’s Corrie Sirota reports that the recent one day (and one evening virtual) Myra’s Kids COVID-19 abreviated bereavement camp was a success with 36 campers and 24 volunteers…This Sunday. Sept. 13 Greater Montreal, South Shore and Laval residents are asked to leave at least non-perishable good at their doorstep. Volunteers will pick them up for the most vulnerable …Montreal West singer-songwriter Cheryl Nye has just won an award for “Female Vocalist Of The Year”(bronze) from The International Singer-Songwriter’s Association. She can also be seen high atop the U.S. Polo Assocation Billboard in Times Square, New York, every Friday and Saturday night between 9 and 9:30 pm. Info: www.cherylnye.com.
