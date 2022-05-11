At a time when Quebec’s anglophone community is again under threat by Bill 96, Guy Rex Rodgers has come out with an extraordinary documentary which really puts our place in this province in perspective.
In What We Choose to Remember, Rodgers makes it clear from the start how Quebec is a province of immigrants. Our ancestors’ country of origin, mother tongue and religion influenced Quebec’s history, politics and laws and when we arrive determines how welcome or marginalized we feel in our chosen home.
Rodgers was born in Western Canada and raised in Australia. He is the founder of the English Language Arts Network (ELAN) and executive director there for 20 years. In 1980, the year of Quebec’s first referendum, he moved to Montreal to attend the National Theatre School of Canada. Not long after arriving he met his wife to be, a francophone Québécoise, and the couple joined the ranks of many bilingual (and in several cases multi-lingual) households in Quebec.
The documentary is a truly objective view of the plight of anglos. Ironically, it came to be when the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise put out a call to anglophone organizations for projects that explored Quebec’s anglophone communities – the relationship with their home province and its official language – who better to take up the challenge?
What We Choose To Remember will open this Friday, May 13 (2 pm and 8 pm). I had a wonderful chat with Rodgers about the process of making the film, its evolution from a six part video series to feature documentary, how he found the 60 immigrants or descendants of immigrants that he interviewed and the interesting, sometimes surprising, facts, reactions and insights he discovered along the way. You can see my blog for a full length interview and the extended trailer. To participate in the screening Friday at the Hudson Village Theatre, in-person or via streaming, log on to www.hudsonfilmsociety.ca.
HISTORIC HOCKEY SERIES REVISITED: I was 10 years old when the historic 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union took place, yet I remember exactly where I was for Paul Henderson’s goal that gave our country a dramatic victory in the eighth and decisive game. Last week I devoured Scott Morrison’s fascinating new book titled {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}1972: The Series That Changed Hockey Forever.{/span} Team Canada had no less than six members of the Montreal Canadiens: Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard, Peter Mahovlich, Frank Mahovlich, Guy Lapointe and Ken Dryden. The book provides a comprehensive look back on the selection of the team, game by game coverage, detailed interviews from then and now and tributes to the many team members who have passed away. While the book was completed before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, looking back at what the old USSR was like 50 years ago during the Cold War shows that not much has changed. Moscow was portrayed as a frightening place to visit even back then. Now the country’s leader is a pariah and any thought of a 50th anniversary reunion of the team is very unlikely. You can read my full review and interview with the author, including a video chat, on my blog.
COHEN CHATTER: Lawrence Mammas from restaurant franchisor has some fantastic news for West Islanders. The first Milestones Restaurant in Quebec will open at Fairview in Pointe Claire this year…Businessman Herbie Black has reportedly purchased Hillsdale Golf and Country Club in Mirabel…On a personal note, I am very pleased to be part of The Suburban’s new digital magazine dubbed FYI. Please see my stories on Macallan’s Pub, Olivia’s Chicken, Aux Vieux Duluth and Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer. In addition, for Suburban On Air I chat with honourary patrons Olympic diving legend Alex Despatie and TV star Marina Orsini.
