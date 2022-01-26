Like many longtime Montreal radio fans, Peter Anthony Holder’s late night program on CJAD was always a big favorite of mine. When his tenure ended at the station he pivoted online, renamed the show The Stuph File and earned a worldwide audience. Happily, I remain a regular listener simply by logging on to www.peteranthonyholder.com.
Holder, he of the golden pipes, is a 40-year broadcast veteran, including a 20-year run on CJAD and a former television news anchor/reporter. The Stuph File Program is heard across the globe on many platforms, including iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and more, plus several radio stations and shortwave radio. He was also the producer of the Just For Laughs SiriusXM radio programs and is a freelance writer. Adding to the list of writing credits is his book slated Great Conversations: My Interviews with Two Men on the Moon & a Galaxy of Stars available on Amazon.
Last week it was announced that Holder, known for his catch phrase “Ticketty-boo,” has been hired as podcast development collaborator/delegate prodiucer for Montreal television production company Groupe Fair-Play. One of their shows is Dance Revolution on TVA, with Jean-Marc Généreux, something I would love to see duplicated in English. Well maybe we can now look forward to a Fair-Play podcast with Holder. Wouldn’t that be just “ticketty-boo!”
MOONFALL: It is almost time for Moonfall, the motion picture starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland and Kelly Yu. The action-adventure fantasy sci-fi movie will be released on Feb. 4,by Lionsgate. Directed and written by Roland Emmerich, it was filmed in Montreal, Mascouche and Los Angeles. Moviegoers here will have to wait until the provincial government reopens theatres.
HOME SWEET HOME ALONE: Remember the cult Home Alone films, starring Macaulay Culkin? Well, a reboot was filmed here in Montreal back in the winter and spring of 2020 just at the start of the pandemic called Home Sweet Home Alone for Disney +. It recently began streaming and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Keenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell. The late Martin Stone, a former editor of The Suburban, has a bit role as Grandpa Mercer. Some of the shooting occurred in Longueuil, Hudson and Beaconsfield. The film’s premise is about Max Mercer ( Yates), a young boy left alone “accidentally” yet again while his family is in Japan and how he fends off a Instead of being mob partners with ill intentions, the antagonists of this film are struggling married couple who want to retrieve a valuable doll from a home they believe is empty. Max makes their lives miserable. The reviews so far have not been kind.
STRIKING OUT: While I give all of the credit in the world to Stephen Bronfman, Mitch Garber and the group of businessman who tried so hard to arrange a shared custody agreement with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, I never had much hope this effort would succeed. After the plan was scrapped last week by MLB, I can safely say we will never see a big league ball club here again except when the Blue Jays resume their pre-season games at the Big Owe.
COHEN CHATTER: So which bagel business in Canada rank as number one? Nope, it was not St. Viateur or Fairmont. Kettlemans Bagel of Ottawa came in first place. But do not despair. Kettleman was founded 30 years ago by LaSalle native Craig Buckley. See my interview with him on Suburban On Air…. Beaconsfield’s Kent Hughes, the new GM of the Habs, spoke outstanding French at last week’s press conference. It has been more than 30 years since he attended CÉGEP St. Laurent. I’d say he could be come a magnet for anglos to enroll there. Please see my blog.
