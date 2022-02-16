The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is protecting another natural area between Montreal and Laval. Thanks to a generous land donation by 93-year-old Thor Vikström, Île Ronde, a three-hectare island on the Rivière des Prairies, is now conserved for the long term.
A nature lover and sportsman, Vikström had a desire to create a natural legacy for future generations, by trusting NCC with the stewardship of his family’s land. The Vikström family, originally from Sweden, moved to Canada in the 1960s and took care of this island for half a century. Thanks to their good stewardship and respectful land use, the island has remained in its natural state, amid decades of urban growth around it. The Vikström family is very involved in the protection of Quebec’s precious wildlife. In addition to being donors to NCC, they support Ducks Unlimited Canada.
This acquisition increases the number of protected areas in the region and improves habitat for many of the species found here. Of note, shagbark hickory, a tree species that is likely to be designated as threatened or vulnerable in Quebec, will be protected by this acquisition. There is also a wetland suitable for fish and amphibian reproduction here.
Map turtles, a species listed as being of special concern at the federal level and vulnerable in Quebec, frequently use the natural shores of this island, which provide it with a resting place safe from disturbance. Sites such as these are becoming increasingly rare for this species, which is present in the most densely populated region in Quebec.
Waterbirds and several species of waterfowl, such as Canada goose, wood duck, gadwall, black duck, American wigeon and common merganser, are frequently seen in this area. Several fish can be found in the waters of the Rivière des Praires, including burbot, northern pike, yellow perch, bowfin, largemouth bass and black crappie. The conservation of undisturbed shorelines helps ensure the water quality that these fish require.
“This little jewel of biodiversity has endured in an urban setting,” said Annie Ferland, project manager for the Montreal Greenbelt at the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “The Vikström family has taken great care of it, and with this very meaningful act we are protecting the natural diversity of this unique habitat for the benefit of the animal and plant species that live there, but also for future generations. Few people know this, but a significant portion of NCC’s protected areas comes from generous donors who choose to donate ecologically valuable land. It’s a gift that many people can make and one that can provide tax benefits to donors. It’s a way to help protect our beautiful planet.”
“Protecting any area of value in the southern part of the province, and especially on private land, makes a difference,” commented Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region. “Protecting Île Ronde not only ensures the protection of many species, but also of their habitats, which is great news for the conservation of biodiversity in Quebec! A special thank you to Mr. Vikström and his family for taking the protection of our natural environment to heart. Congratulations to NCC for this acquisition, which was made possible by our financial support through the Projet de partenariat pour les milieux naturels.”
The NCC is Canada’s leading not-for-profit private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain.
