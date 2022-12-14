I had such a fabulous response to last week’s column on 10-year-old barista Jack Steiner, that I could not decline an opportunity to share this mini-profile on eight-year-old chef Owen Deschamps from Chateauguay. The Grade 4 student at Mary Gardner Elementary School beat out hundreds of students from across the country to win $500 as part of the Tre Stelle Cheese4Change competition with his sustainable Sweet Potato Rice Bowl recipe as part of a sustainable youth eating program. Does he want to have a career as chef ? “I think I would like to try it,” he said. “Maybe when I’m an adult I’ll like it even more because I can do everything on my own. I do a lot now, but when I’m older I will be able to do everything!”
The recipe is actually one of Owen’s favourites from the daycare that used to be operated by his mom. He’s been making it by her side since he was three years old. His mom regularly served up tasty dishes for the kids in hopes of introducing them to flavours they may have not been exposed to before. He is so excited about his big win. The prize money will be used to help pay for his hockey season. Owen says he plans to enter again next year and encourage his classmates to do so as well since schools can win $5,000! Oh and I asked if he makes his own lunch for school. “Not always,” he replied. “I like to help, but usually it is very busy in the morning. I usually help at supper time or baking with my mom.”
BENA AND THE BULLY: Paradigm Studios produces inspirational video drama which always leave viewers with a valuable life lesson. Their short films are posted for free on YouTube. In Psycho Bullies the Wrong Grandma, veteran actress Bena Singer turns in a wonderful performance. When an evil customer takes it one step too far, Irma (Singer), an elderly but good-natured fast-food worker has no choice but to be brave. Will standing up for a pregnant woman in distress cost her everything? “I had to memorize six pages in less than a week,” Bena told me. I have posted the film on our website.
FEELING SAFE: The Montreal General Hospital Foundation has launched a new online program called SAFE (Senior Adult Fitness Exercises). This initiative is piloted by Dr. José A. Morais, Director of the McGill Division of Geriatric Medicine. Now available throughout Quebec, SAFE is a free website which features a series of gentle, low impact exercise videos designed for seniors. Perusing the site also reveals a host of helpful information, articles and recommendations. “Healthy aging and the prevention of falls is a public health issue that demands immediate attention,” says Dr. Morais. “Exercise is one of the best and simplest ways to combat the many effects of impaired mobility as well as other senior problems such as loss of autonomy, diminished mental focus, poor sleep quality and isolation. The positive effects of physical activity for older adults are boundless.” Info: safe-seniors.com.
COHEN CHATTER: Thanks to a good Samaritan who called me, someone who lost a ring from the Baron Byng High School Class of 1950, could get it back. The sentimental item was found at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre. If it is yours call 514-485-6800, ext. 1902…. The wonderful and ageless jazz queen of Montreal, Ranee Lee, hits the stage at the Centaur Theatre Dec. 16 and 17, celebrating the lives of iconic black female entertainers of the jazz age. The show is called Dark Divas and this musical journey honouring the lives of iconic black female entertainers of the jazz age was created by Lee herself. See our website for more.
