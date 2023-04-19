Bad news never has good timing, and the recent Quebec Ice Storm with the subsequent power outages across the province had a profound impact on so many people. For the Jewish community, the timing was a particular challenge because the plunged into darkness coincided with the holiday of Pesach (Passover), which begins with the first of two special family meals called the seder. Some got their power back within 24 hours while others still didn’t have their power back after 72 hours!
How has this Pesach different from all others? Well, some questions have answers that are so obvious they need not be verbalized, but I can say that this year Pesach taught me a critical lesson that will remain with me for a very long time.
I had a unique perspective of the chaos from my position as the rabbi of Côte Saint Luc’s Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem and learned about the power that community has to absorb much of the individual pain through times of crisis. The pain was real, the inconvenience was enormous. At the same time, without the power of the community, it would have all been so much worse.
If I ever needed to convince a crowd or classroom of the need to belong to a community, I would have loved to be able to showcase what it can do for their lives by showing them how it played an integral role this past week during the power outage. There were countless stories within our synagogue of families last minute hosting other families for meals or places to stay. If you had power you were a host, if you didn’t you were a guest – simple as that.
At a moment’s notice, close to 100 people held their seder in the social hall of the synagogue instead of their dark and cold homes. Many families packed up their fridges into luggage and wheeled It over to our large walk-in fridges at the synagogue. While saving thousands of dollars of food, our congregants joked that the shul fridges looked like the Air Canada baggage claim! For those families that were not able to use this service and food was wasted, we had significant financial assistance in place to make sure they would be able to re-buy the expensive Pesach necessities.
Thanks to our wonderful, dedicated and hard-working staff we, as a community and a synagogue, were able to do everything we possibly could during these trying times. Not to belittle the hardship, but from this angle, it was truly a beautiful sight.
When the sun is shining and all is dandy, we may not feel the impact of community and the power it has on our personal life. But when it rains and times of crisis come, the true power of the community is manifested in the most acute way.
I must add that historically, Pesach is when we became a nation. We entered the land of Egypt 210 years prior as a conglomerate of people and we left a nation. We morphed from disjointed families to one large canopy of brotherhood. The community was formed and we became a sum larger than our parts. To me, it just adds another layer to realize that this time of year is a remarkable and auspicious time to re-experience the power of community. I’d call it a plea, but if you were reading carefully it is simply advice: support your community, engage in your community because your community needs you, but more importantly, you need your community.
I only arrived in the city last summer via Edmonton to become the new spiritual leader of TBDJ. I was fairly certain that my family landed in a community that would support one another through thick and thin…but now I have proof.
Rabbi Zolly Claman is the spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc
