As The Suburban celebrates its 60th anniversary, I can honestly say this newspaper has always been part of my DNA.
My dad, the late Lawrence Frederick Cohen (aka Larry Fredericks), was the first sports columnist founding publisher Sophie Wollock hired. In 1976 my mom Elaine was engaged as a copy editor and features writer.
The circle was completed in the summer of 1978. I was recovering from a serious back injury caused by an ice hockey accident; I had to give up my job as a camp counsellor and turned to writing. Sophie gave my father the go ahead to allow me to begin filing short pieces about the local softball league under the byline of Mike Fredericks. She sadly passed away a few months later. By the fall I was offered my own sports column in a competing West End paper called The Monitor, which I accepted. I immediately took back my real name and began to compete with my dad for local scoops.
While in CEGEP I added The Sunday Express Newspaper to my duties. During that same time, Michael Wollock (Sophie’s son) lured me back to the fold with a sports column of my own. When the Express folded in 1985, during my final term in journalism school at Concordia, I joined the paper full-time.
In 1988 I was hired as national director of communications for the Canadian Jewish Congress and gave up my column. By 1995, present-day Publisher Michael Sochaczevski brought me back and the fun was just about to begin. I resumed my duties as city columnist in addition to writing regular features. Over these past 28 years a lot has changed for the better. First came our website. We simply joined the party of the worldwide web. While everyone wanted to get that coveted print edition, it was great to access the news from your desktop or tablet, especially for those not in our circulation area and ex-Suburbanites living elsewhere.
Getting a blog hosted on The Suburban website was a complete game changer, enabling me to break stories whenever they came my way.
The Suburban has never stopped publishing. We made it through the July 1987 summer floods, the January 1998 ice storm, not to mention all kinds of inclement weather conditions. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020 and onwards. What did our paper do then in the wake of this global disaster? We rose to the occasion, not only continuing to get our editions out each week, but actually expanding our online presence once again. Our Suburban On Air video platform was born and I was honored to be given my own show -Cohen in the City- joining Editor Beryl Wajsman’s Beyond The Pages, Mark Lidbetter’s Judgment Calls and other offerings. At this stage I have already posted more than 125 episodes, interviewing the likes of Peter Mansbridge, Omar Sachedina, Howie Mandel, Patrick J. Adams and a host of local personalities. I have vivid memories of then Pierrefonds-Dollard MP and Federal Minister Gerry Weiner arranging for a colleague and I to have an exclusive in-person interview with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney on Parliament Hill. In the decades that was followed with a long string of prominent individuals sitting down with me one on one. They included: Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur, former Mayor Pierre Bourque, Wayne Gretzky, Pat LaFontaine, Lou Ferrigno, Justin Trudeau, the late Gary Carter, the late George Balcan, Andrew Carter, the late Jackie Mason, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Martin Sheen, Bill Haugland, Dick Irvin, Jay Leno, Lior Raz and more.
This paper has continued to pivot, introducing an app in the last year. Thanks to Editor Wajsman and our team, The Suburban website continues to break stories 24/7. And last year we added yet another product, the FYI digital magazine, something I am truly proud to be contributing society, local author and other features.
I take incredible pride in remaining part of this Greater Montreal institution!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.