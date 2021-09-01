If you have been to Carrefour Laval recently then you have probably seen the good work of Montreal-based manufacturer Artitalia Group Inc., which has designed and manufactured the first ever unmanned kiosk for Denim Society.
For over 35 years, Artitalia Group has specialized in designing and manufacturing custom products for some of the biggest names in the retail, hospitality & restaurant, material handling, and mail & parcel industries. Now with the surge in online shopping and the growing need to make consumers feel more connected to brands they trust, Artitalia Group joined with Denim Society to create a hybrid solution where customers can browse through items on display or shop online directly on one of four integrated touch screens.
"We've given the brand and Carrefour Laval a modern take on the future of retail with our innovative pop-up shopping experience,” said Cynthia Kreidi, Director of Marketing/E-commerce at Jeaniologie.
Once an order is completed and placed within the smart locker solution called Addobox, the customer is immediately sent a notification that will allow them to retrieve their purchase quickly with a simple scan or pickup code. Artitalia Group also designed and manufactured a hassle-free return box to circumvent parcel returns to the store. The return box is a quick and effortless solution where a customer can initiate a return through Denim Society’s online store, a notification will then be sent to Demin Society notifying them that the item has been returned to the drop box.
The pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce from traditional physical stores to e-shopping, which means that customers are comfortable enough to buy online and pick-up in store. Research has shown that buy-online, pick-up-in-stores solutions give retailers an edge. With the bonus of this hybrid kiosk concept, Artitalia Group and Denim Society have found the perfect solution to cater to both online and brick-and-mortar type shoppers.
TOYS R PUTMAN: Putman Investments, a Canadian-based, family-owned company, has confirmed its intention to purchase Toys'R'Us and Babies'R'Us Canada, Canada's national toys, games and baby specialist, from certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”).
“Toys'R'Us and Babies'R'Us are extremely strong brands that have been in great hands over the past three years,” says Doug Putman, founder of Putman Investments. “Since its split from the U.S., we've watched the way in which the company has grown and focused on the Canadian customer. Much has been achieved and we're excited to help to drive the business forward.”.
Toys'R'Us and Babies'R'Us Canada employs just under 5,000 people who work out of the Vaughan head office as well as 81 stores across 10 provinces. There is a popular store on Daniel Johnson Blvd. in Laval.
The pandemic has demonstrated the resilience of the toys, games and baby sector and its value in the hearts of Canadians as was evidenced by the large growth of toy sales the last year.
