As part of this year’s social programming, Blue Metropolis Literary Foundation is presenting its latest and tastiest creation, the glossy, hardcover cookbook, The Secret is in the Sauce! Interviewed by author Monique Polak, family chefs offer recipes and memories from Armenia to Wales, including Mi’kmaq and Haisla First Nations communities, with added text by Tara Sky. Dedicated photographer Monique Dykstra recreated many of the recipes when entering peoples’ homes was no longer an option.
For Polak, recipes are stories, especially delicious recipes passed down from one generation to the next. “Like most good recipes, The Secret is in the Sauce! project got better over time as it simmered and new ingredients were added,” she said. “Working on the cookbook was a blast. Along the way, I didn’t just learn new recipes, I learned about other cultures. The project allowed me to ‘travel’ to far-away lands during the pandemic.”
To win a copy of The Secret is in the Sauce!, people are asked to submit a picture or story from their family’s culinary history, and either post it on Blue Metropolis’ Instagram or comment on their Facebook page using the hashtag #mycookingourheritage. Contributors of the best recipes will receive the book. To view it online, including recipes, stories and photos, log on to bluemetropolis.org/educational-project/secret-sauce.
DOWNTOWN IS DYING: It is time for Denis Coderre to raise the volume on one of his central planks in the next municipal election to revive downtown. This is clearly Mayor Valerie Plante’s Achilles' heel. Well before the pandemic, her anti-car crusade made downtown such an impossible place to find a parking place, it was already becoming unattractive. If I had a choice to see a movie at the Scotiabank Theatre or Cinemas Guzzo in St. Laurent, I chose the latter. Last week I went downtown to run some errands and I noticed that Plante had once again closed St Catherine Street to traffic from Guy East on the weekends. As our editor Beryl Wajsman commented on social media, “This really helps to revive business. Not! We’re told by city spokespeople that the Chambre de Commerce asked for this. If true,we’re going to find out its angle. I’ve spoken to 23 merchants today and none want this.” That afternoon I needed to go the Apple Store and the natural reflex was to go downtown. Instead I chose Fairview and by extension some of its stores. Please see my blog for more.
DESHAIES AND THE FRINGE: One day I predict that Sarah Deshaies will host her own radio program, hopefully on CJAD where she presently serves as the producer of the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Tune into the Fringebuzz Lab, the official podcast of the 30th anniversary St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, and hear Sarah as the host. She is bubbly and great to listen to. Véronick Raymond hosts the French podcast. Sarah G. LaForce is the director and publicist Cori Volfson coordinates the entire program. The Fringe wraps up on June 20 and you can catch the podcast on iTunes and Spotify.
COHEN CHATTER: It was great to see Shuyee Lee doing a standup report on the CBC TV newscast last Friday. After nearly three decades on CJAD Radio, most fans had never seen her in front of a camera. What a great addition to the team she is…Sharon Yonan-Renold has also joined CBC TV via CityNews…Mikado Monkland has become Kiku Montreal, 18 years after Liem Tran and the one and only Sushiman set up shop in NDG…Please view my latest Suburban On Air segment, as we mark Arahova Souvlaki’s 50th anniversary by interviewing founder Christos Kalogrias , his daughter Tina and son George. They will be adding a new restaurant in Pointe Claire next to Les 3 Brasseurs in September,
