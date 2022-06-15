While growing up in Dollard des Ormeaux, Erin Yardley-Jones often suffered from anxiety in school. It was through acting in class productions and Saturday morning drama at the DDO Civic Centre where she found a release.
Erin had lead roles in the annual Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School (PCHS) productions starting in Grade 7, which is very rare (normally these roles are only given to Grades 10 and 11 students). She was accepted by both Dawson and John Abbott for their three-year Professional Theatre Program and opted for the latter. After graduation, she landed the part of Hunyak in Contact Theatre’s production of Chicago, where she had to learn to speak all her lines in Hungarian – all for naught as the world shut down due to COVID. She currently works at her old high school as an integration aid and not surprisingly she also produced this year’s musical, teaches drama three time a week and runs a drama day camp during the summer for West Island aspiring actors.
Last summer Erin was cast in her first film role for a Lifetime TV movie called The Price of Perfection. She plays the role of Casey, who actually has a pivotal part in this teen drama, Baie D’Urfé’s Nico Decastris, Cameron Brodeur of the South Shore and veteran character actor Benz Antoine also star. You can see my fun video interview with Erin and her castmates on Suburban On Air where you will also find a link to watch the entire movie on YouTube.
GRAND PRIX FEVER: Rev up your engines, the Mise-o-jeu by Loto-Québec Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival is set to revive the city’s downtown core like never before with exotic cars, a celebrity pit stop challenge and electrifying live performances Thursday through Saturday. This is the place to be on Crescent for anyone 18 years or older. Festival-goers will be treated to delicious mocktails offered by the Casino de Montréal and get the chance to place live wagers on their favorite drivers as the Grand Prix unfolds. Labatt’s Corona Stage will light up the Festival as the main attraction with a series of free live shows by Cloud 9, GCR, Joshua (U2 Tribute), special guest Andrew Beg and his band Havens on Friday night and Freddie James Project to close things out on Saturday night. The Celebrity Pit Stop Challenge Thursday at 1 pm will feature Hugo Girard, former World’s Strongman; Maxim Comtois of the NHL Anaheim Ducks; Zack Fucale from the Washington Capitals; Kim Clavel, Canadian WBC Silver Light Flyweight champ; Karl Wolf, Canadian singer, songwriter and composer; and Jessie Eldridge and Marie-Philip Poulin from the Canadian Olympic Gold Medal hockey team.
Meanwhile, the Maxim Grand Prix Party will take place Saturday night at the historical Windsor Station. Williams Racing will be bringing two racing simulators so folks can test their driving skills. Heading down the red carpet will be the likes of Wyclef, T-Pain, Kim Lee from the hit show Bling Empire, Juicy M, Frank Walker, Domeno, Donald Lauture and many NHL stars, Olympians, MMA fighters, boxing champions, models , artists and much more. John E. Gumbley and JEGantic Group chefs have created a mouth-watering menu themed around their iconic venues Bord’Elle and Yoka Luna. VIPs will also sample the finest Macallan Scotch Whisky as well as Omerto cocktails. There will also be a huge outdoor courtyard loaded with activations and treats.
COHEN CHATTER: Belated condolences to the families of Esther Buchsbaum and Dr. Edward Slapcoff. Esther, an outstanding public relations professional, passed away recently after a 16-month battle with glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. Dr. Slapcoff was a renowned oral surgeon who was the person I went to many years ago to have my wisdom teeth pulled.
