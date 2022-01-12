Even though I have only met Chantal Machabée a few times, we have actually crossed paths for the past three decades. Back when she started covering the Canadiens for RDS I was in the press box often assisting my late dad for United Press International. In fact, it was 41 years ago when I got my first press pass for the old Sunday Express.
Like most sports fans, I was a great admirer of Machabée’s coverage of the Habs. When the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation invited legendary coach Jacques Demers a few years back, I asked my old friend Mike Piperni, then the director of RDS Operations, if he could please include Machabée as one of our guest interviews. She participated with great style!
So when Geoff Molson, owner, president and CEO of Groupe CH, announced the appointment of Machabée as Vice President, Communications for the Habs, I was beyond impressed with the thinking here. She succeeds Paul Wilson. One of her chief assistants will be Charles Saindon Courtois, who was the first communications director for the Laval Rocket.
As such, she will work directly with management of the hockey operations department and will be responsible for managing all communications for this sector. She will report directly to France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH.
For over 32 years, Machabée covered all Quebec sports, including the daily activities of the Canadiens for RDS.
"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Chantal to our organization," said Molson. "She has unparalleled experience in the world of sports media in Quebec. Her thoroughness and determination have made her a standout in the field of sports journalism, and her vast knowledge of the media sector will be an asset in meeting the challenges of this strategic position. Maintaining good communication with our fans and members of the media is of paramount importance to us, and Chantal's appointment will certainly contribute to this."
A Laval native, Machabée is known in the Quebec media landscape for her professionalism and dedication. A true pioneer within the sports broadcasting industry, in 1989 she became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Quebec when she hosted the inaugural episode of Sports 30 on RDS - the first program to air on the network - alongside Serge Deslongchamps. Since then, she has continued to serve as an inspiration to countless journalists throughout the media.
"Watching Guy Lafleur play inspired me to become a sports journalist. His talent and charisma fostered my immense passion for hockey. I had the privilege of spending more than 38 years in the business, including more than 32 years at RDS, and I am extremely grateful for the experience.”
Machabée noted in interviews that she wants to make players more accessible to the media. Bravo! I still normally get a few press box visits a year for The Suburban, something I thank former Habs media relations chief Domenic Saillant for. I decided to take a break until this pandemic is over. When I do go back in, I hope I have a chance to write about Machabée’s outstanding performance in this post.
