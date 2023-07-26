The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) was started here in Montreal in 1974 by businessman Mitchell Garfinkle and his wife Krayna. They were determined to find a cure for their sons Jimmy and David, as well as other children living with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
In 1983 Steven Mitchell and Derek Schwartz, friends of David, created a golf marathon for the cause. Back then, about a half dozen courses let those entered play from sunrise to sunset. In the second year, 1984, Mitchell finished 153 holes in one day. Fast forward to 2022. Mitchell tried to revive the event and participants raised $200,000. This year, to make it more accessible to everyone, the format has changed to a golf challenge. From Aug. 13 to 20, players from across the country and around the world can putt for a purpose and take up the challenge to play a collective 11,000 holes of golf in support of the approximately 11,000 Canadians who will be diagnosed with T1D this year. Whether you play a round (or several) of 18 holes, go marathon-style and play from dusk till dawn, hit the driving range or take the family to mini putt, any golfer of any skillset can play in support of JDRF’s mission to turn type one into type none.
A few weeks ago Alex Cooper, who suffers from T1D, visited Garfinkle’s condo to talk about the event. He challenged her to sink a putt into a cup and he’d match the first $100,000 raised. She succeeded. You can see the promo video and her accomplishment on a video on our website.
For event details log on to https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/2023JDRFgolf
THE Y REUNION: This Sunday, July 30, the Y Country Camp (YCC) and the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA will hold a special event that will allow families to relish the magic of summer camp life, absolutely free of charge. “We are thrilled to welcome past campers, staff members, and newcomers to experience the magic of Y Country Camp,” says Camp Director Marni Schlomowitz. “This day promises to be a delightful journey down memory lane and an opportunity to create new memories and give children a taste of what camp life is all about. We can’t wait to have everyone join us at camp!” It all kicks off just after noon with a bbq lunch followed by an array of activities. While there is no charge, registration is required. Secure your spot by visiting www.YCCisMYCC.com.
JUDY IS GOLD: If you are headed out to see iconic standup comic Judy Gold for her Just For Laughs solo shows July 26 and 27, please watch my video interview with her on our Suburban On Air platform. She was such an absolute pleasure to talk to, with comments ranging from the present writer’s strike in Hollywood, to Donald Trump and what it was like to work for Rosie O’Donnell.
HE SHOOTS HE SCORES: In case you did not see the list of the Governor General’s Order of Canada appointees for 2023, the list included six Montrealers: former Supreme Court Justice Clément Gascon, actor Marc Messier, singer Andy Kim, lawyers Robert Edward Mitchell and Peter R. O’Brien and law professor Daniel Weinstock. Messier has enjoyed a stellar career for decades as a standup comic and actor on Quebec French language TV. I have been a huge fan of his dating back to the 1980s when the TV series Lance et Compte (He Shoots, He Scores) debuted. Messier played Marc Gagnon, the star player, then coach and General Manager for the fictitious Québec Nationals hockey team – a composite of the old Québec Nordiques.
COMICCON PRESENCE: It was nice to see Ivan Dow and Paul McMorran from the Montreal Model Train Exposition at Montreal Comiccon. They had their Harry Potter backdrop. Their event will take place next June 15 and 16 at Dorval Arena. Hats off as well to Juan Mendez and the Montreal Toundra basketball team for having a promotional presence there. See my blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.