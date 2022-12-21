As 2022 winds down, this is a good time to look back on some of the highs and lows from the past 12 months based on themes which commonly appear in this column, in my blog and my video show for our popular Suburban On Air platform.
High: COVID-19 is still with us (along with the flu and RSV), but restrictions are gone. Businesses reopened, tourism bounced back and for so many people life did return (almost) to normal.
Low: The Convoy protest that paralyzed Ottawa and other parts of Canada and the people out there who still feel the need to engage in mask shaming.
High: Some people might not like his style, but Pierre Polievre did indeed win the federal Tory leadership race in a landslide. That sets up some great House of Commons battles between himself and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Whenever the next election occurs, this matchup will be a doozy.
Low: The almost complete destruction of the Quebec Liberal Party. Vaudreuil MNA Marie-Claude Nichols was booted from the Liberal caucus by Dominique Anglade soon after the election as the party aired its dirty laundry in public. The attempt by Interim Leader Marc Tanguay to bring her back continued the comedy of errors as both Nichols and Viau MNA Frantz Benjamin put themselves first before the benefit of the party.
High: The Alouettes and CF Montreal (I still call them the Impact) made the playoffs, the Grand Prix returned, the new Montreal Alliance professional basketball team became an immediate draw for fans at Verdun Auditorium and a rebuilding Canadiens hockey team is being led by two superstars in Cole Caulfield and Nick Suzuki.
Low: Habs goalie Carey Price looks like he has played his last game for Montreal and I had really hoped PK Subban would have finished his career with the Canadiens. Instead, he retired and joined ESPN as a hockey commentator.
High: Debra Arbec, Sudah Kristnan and Douglas Gelevan anchor CBC TV newscasts in a beautiful new studio. Aalia Adam returned to Montreal to anchor the Global TV suppertime newscasts. Vinny and Shannon on Virgin Radio knocked it out of the park with their neat videos. Laura Casella takes on double duty as Global TV Morning News anchor and weekend morning host on The Beat 92.5 FM.
Low: Tony Marinaro left TSN 690 and Chris Nilan lost his show for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The silver lining are their fabulous video podcasts. CFQR AM 600 failed to deliver a talk radio format. There was no English debate on Montreal TV for the provincial election as Premier Legault refused to participate.
High: Omar Sachedina showcased his “star” qualities as the new chief news anchor and senior editor for CTV National News.
Low: Lisa LaFlamme was fired as chief anchor and senior editor for CTV National News. While viewers protested, controversy lessened once Sachedina started to do his thing.
High: Petros Taverna opened its fifth location in Lachine, Peter Morentzos and QDC Burger added a second location in Old Montreal. The Rock’n Deli and Pizza Salvatore chains continued to expand. Tom Bountas’ Billy K’s burgers opened in Vaudreuil and St. Leonard
Low: Another year goes by and Moishes Steakhouse still did not resurface.
High: International standup comedy superstar and former Montreal resident Gad Elmaleh sold out the concert bowl at the Bell Centre in October. As a special note please go to our Suburban On Air platform for my exclusive Cohen in the City interview with Elmaleh.
Low: Saturday Night Live‘s decline, except for Weekend Update.
