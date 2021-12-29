As 2021 winds down, this is a good time to look back on some of the highs and lows from the past 12 months based on themes which commonly appear in this column, in my blog and on my video show for our popular Suburban On Air platform.
COVID-19
Yep, this dreaded virus is still with us and likely here to stay for our lifetime.
Highs: Vaccines, doctors, nurses, all front-line workers, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, grocery store clerks, Uber drivers, police officers, advocates for the homeless, mask wearing and handwashing.
Lows: Omicron variant, anti-vaxxers, the vaccine hesitant, large gatherings and lockdowns.
POLITICS
Highs: The shaving of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s beard, Premier Francois Legault’s overall handling of the pandemic, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole deprives Trudeau of a majority, Quebec Liberal MNAs Greg Kelley and Marwah Rizqy tying the knot, Québec Solidaire co-leader Gabriel Nadeau Dubois and his team for condemning Bill 21, Snowdon Councillor Marvin Rotrand going out on his terms after 39 years and landing an important job with B’nai Brith Canada, mayoral candidate Balarama Holness repeatedly pushing bilingualism.
Lows: Bill 96, Unsuccessful mayoral candidate Denis Coderre booting star candidate Joe Ortona from his party for speaking out against Bill 96 , Quebec Liberal MNAs Gaetan Barrette and Marie Montpetit for getting into a childish Twitter fight, US President Joe Biden’s performance, the January 6 Donald Trump inspired riots on Capitol Hill, Voter turnout federally and municipally, The Green Party attacks their own leader just before an election and gets smoked, Westmount MP Marc Garneau kept out of the Trudeau cabinet, People’s Party leader and anti-vaxxer Maxime Bernier.
SPORTS
Highs: The Canadiens go the Stanley Cup Finals, the CFL and the Alouettes return, a new professional basketball team is launched, the Laval Rocket continue to shine, the dream of the Expos coming back (sharing a team with Tampa) starts to look more like a real possibility.
Lows: The Canadiens fall out of the playoff race a month into the season, GM Marc Bergevin is fired, the Impact change their name to CF Montreal, the Grand Prix is cancelled.
RADIO AND TV
Highs: David Heurtel finds his groove as a CJAD guest host, TSN 690’s Sean Campbell develops into one of the city’s most versatile sportscasters, Tony Marinaro rocks, Sarah Deshaies produces on air delight on the CJAD Andrew Carter Morning Show as producer/weather forecaster/ jane of all trades, Sean Henry takes over as the new host of CBC Daybreak, rookie CityNews reporter and former Miss Teen Quebec Pamela Pagano lights up the small screen, Douglas Gelevan knocks it out of the park as he balances the sports beat and weekend anchoring on CBC TV.
Lows: Nikki Balch leaves The Beat 92.5 FM, Reporters Richard Deschamps, Shuyee Lee and Elizabeth Zogalis are let go by CJAD, Terry DiMonte retires from CHOM FM a bit before his time, Clips from Max Pacioretty (traded to Las Vegas four seasons ago) still being heard on local radio about the home he had built here, the absence of Frank Cavallaro on Montreal TV, the endless wait for CFQR AM 600 to debut its talk radio format.
FOOD
Highs: Foodtastic continues to buy new restaurant brands such as Pita Pitt and Milestones, despite the pandemic Ted Dranias expands his Petros Taverna restaurant brand, Arahova expands to Dollard, the West Island Restaurants Facebook page remains absolutely appetizing.
Lows: No signs that grand steakhouses Queue de Cheval and Moishes will rise from the ashes.
Community
Highs: Sam Watts, Larry Day, Adrian and Natalie Bercovici, Nakuset and Perry Gee.
Lows: The absence of gala fundraisers due to the pandemic.
