I have known Mad Science founders Ron and Ariel Shlien for many years. They established the company in 1985. At the young age of 12, Ariel used $300 he had saved from working a paper route to purchase a helium-neon laser. Soon thereafter, the brothers turned their hobby of conducting spectacular science experiments for neighbourhood children into a thriving business. In 1995, Mad Science began franchising with offices in Toronto and Miami. By 2000 they had 86 locations around the world. Today, they stand as the world’s leader in science education for children with over 150 franchise locations in more than 20 countries. In July the brothers were among the recipients of the Meritorious Service Medal, presented by Governor General Julie Payette. “I feel lucky to be able to get up every morning doing something I love and know that it is inspiring millions of children around the world to realize that science is extraordinary and worth exploring,” says Ariel.
TORCHIA HITS 20: Jean-Claude Torchia and I met when we were teenagers, each learning the business from our dads. Armand Torchia was a prominent communications professional; my late dad Larry was a sports writer. In July, Jean-Claude and his siblings Michele and Daniel celebrated the 20th anniversary of Torchia Communications. “What a journey it’s been,” said Jean-Claude, a proud resident of Dollard des Ormeaux. Over the past two decades Torchia has worked with a roster of more than 3,000 companies spanning virtually every industry, on campaigns that have extended past national boundaries, from Beijing to Reykjavík, Buenos Aires to Hope, B.C. Today, the firm which is owned and managed by the trio, also runs a successful, premium translation division, Centrik Translations.
COVID FRIENDLY: Zensamedia, which offers casting and media consultation services, has coordinated an interesting video project, featuring a variety of personalities sharing their stories about staying safe during the pandemic. I was among the latest to share my thoughts along with the likes of actor Stephane Rousseau, former CTV Montreal anchor Tarah Schwartz, former Beaconsfield Mayor Bob Benedetti, comedian Angelo Tsarouchas, actress Claudia Ferri, CJAD’s Dan Laxer, Paul Zakaib (aka Tasso Patsikakis) and more. Go to YouTube and type in the search engine “Zensa Media’s covid video project (We’re With You) with well known media professionals and artists,” to find it.
Director/Producer/Casting Director Seema Arora and her partner Alexandra Enviro wanted to do this project as something nice for the public during this easing of the quarantine and inspire the audience with some humour and also show some solidarity with the film/media industry to help things improve for the public. Cooking in Quarantine will headline their next series.
SUBURBAN ON AIR: Please check out our Suburban On Air video platform. One of my most recent Cohen in the City episodes features a new mental health awareness initiative with Kirkland native and Detroit Red Wings prospect Joe Veleno.
BALLS TO THE WALL: COVID-19 may have halted the annual Triple Play Marathon this summer, but chief organizer Matthew Rothpan continues to carry on the tradition started by his dad Mark decades ago. This year they are supporting The Neuro’s Susan Cameron Cook Neuro-Palliative Care Program with a unique Balls to the Wall Challenge! Check out details and the neat video at www.tripeplaymarathon.ca.
TENENBAUM BIDS ADIEU: After 45 years of checking cavities at the West Island Dental Centre in Dollard des Ormeaux, Dr. Michael Tenenbaum has decided to retire. “Through the years I have watched children become parents, and some grandparents with the generations joining our dental family,” said Dr. Tenenbaum. “Through these difficult times I realized that my return to the profession I love so dearly would not be feasible, and I am comforted by the knowledge that your dental needs will continue to be looked after by our amazing team.”
