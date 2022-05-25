Gertrude “Goldie” Levine Wasserman was born 95 years ago in Montreal and is perhaps best known for decades as Chef Bubby Ray, noted for delicacies like knishes, varenikes, blintzes and more. Sylvie “Kiki” Shear has been her inseparable best friend for 85 years. Earlier this month they became immediate neighbours at Le King David Residence in Côte Saint-Luc.
When I stopped by to visit with Goldie and Kiki outside their building last week, the duo were pushing their walkers faster than I could keep up. These two women attended public school together at Edward VII. Their stories, even by 2021 standards, were very salty, skipping classes, driving without a licence, sneaking away to the Big Apple for a weekend and more.
The Golden Girls, along with their late husbands, were among the first Montrealers to buy condos in 1975 at Century Village in Deerfield Beach. They share many memories, from family celebrations, summer vacations up north in Trout Lake, bowling trips to the Catskills and over 40 years at Century Village. When Kiki talks of their friendship, she boasts, “this is my friend Goldie. We have been friends for over 85 years and we never had a fight or cross words with each other!”
See my short, but entertaining video chat with the ladies on our website.
AN ITALIAN FAMILY STORY: Anna Panunto, a vibrant teacher in the adult education system, is paying the ultimate tribute to her late father with a play called Where The Heart Is: 1979 at Casa D’Italia on Jean Talon East. Joe Cacchione, a standup comic and school principal, is the director. Shows are this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. This Italian family revolves around Marianna Panna, a feisty and eccentric 19 year old desperately trying to find her place in a rapidly evolving world. “The play is dedicated to all the daughters who hold a special bond with their dads,” says Anna, noting that Antonio Panunto was her mentor, friend, employer, confidante and father.” He was my life, my everything,” she says. Info: antod@sympatico.ca
TERRY AND TED RETURN: A Hudson/West Island/Montreal breakfast staple is back on the weekend menu. Saturday Morning with Terry and Ted debuts May 28 (9 a.m.) on CHSV/Lite 106.7 FM, featuring three hours of favourites and the trademark camaraderie that defined Terry DiMonte and Ted Bird during a 20-year run at the pinnacle of Montreal morning radio. “Terry and Ted are back where they belong — on the radio together,” said Lite 106.7 program director Ted Silver. Added Terry from his new home in Vancouver: “My Saturdays were open.”
COHEN CHATTER: Emile Haykal and his team at La Cage Brasserie Sportive Decarie were over the moon with excitement last Saturday night to host the one-year anniversary of The Sick Podcast, hosted by Tony Marinaro. The show is a must listen or watch (YouTube and Facebook) for hard hitting Habs talk….Filming on the motion picture horror franchise Scream 6 will start in Montreal in a few weeks. Get ready for some big Hollywood stars to come to town such as Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere and Jenna Ortega… Also from the horror genre, The Sacrifice Game will shoot here too this summer. Set in the early 1970s, the primary location is a girls’ boarding school, with the events taking place over Christmas break, 1971. The Sacrifice Game centres on Samantha and Clara, two students staying behind for the holidays, who must survive the night against uninvited visitors. Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street), Gus Kenworthy (American Horror Story: 1984) and Chloë Levine (The OA) are among the stars… Please see my blog on our website for my interview with St. Laurent’s Marie-Marguerite Sabongui, and her new movie Pink Lake.
