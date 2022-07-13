For more than two decades the Generations Foundation, founded by the husband and wife team of Adrian and Natalie Bercovici, have played a vital role in the community by nourishing children in schools and other learning centres. Throughout the academic year, approximately 8,500 kids benefit from their food programs. Each year the number of requests for help increases.
One of the organization’s important fundraisers, the Popliger Group’s 8th Golf Tournament will take place on Aug. 11 at Club de Golf St Raphael, in Île Bizard. “Our event has been called ‘the best value golf tournament’ in Montreal,” says organizer Sheldon Popliger. “One hundred percent of all proceeds from the raffle and the silent auction will be handed over to Generations Foundation.”
The committee includes Popliger, the Bercovicis, Lew Cooper, Gerry Dubinsky and organization president Leslie Butt. Single and foursome spots are still available at popliger@arobas.net. “Last year we raised over $25,000 from the golf tournament,” Popliger said. “I have been involved with Generations on a personal level for the 23 years they are in existence. Whenever the Bercovicis call with a need for any of the items we have, we always try to accommodate them.”
DEBRA ARBEC AND THE CBC: Please tune in to my latest video episode of Cohen in the City on our website where I interview CBC Senior News Anchor Debra Arbec and executive producer Peter Johnson, who began his journalism career here at The Suburban well over two decades ago. CBC Montreal has a new building and set and we learn all about it. Arbec anchors the 6 pm news while Sudha Krishnan handles the weekday 11 pm report and the multi-talented Douglas Gelevan is on the desk weekends. He does sports during the week.
THE AMAZING JAZZ RACE: For its first episode of the season last week, The Amazing Race Canada on CTV started teams off in Mont Tremblant and Montreal. Among the detours was a stop at The Upstairs Jazz Bar, owned by Joel Giberovitch. And who else to judge the competitors required to perform some perfect jazz notes than our very own star singer Ranee Lee? Ironically, the one team that could not get it right were a pair of professional singers themselves. “It was a cool experience,” Giberovitch said. “They shot for an entire day here in April.”
Added Lee: “I generally don’t watch these types of shows, so it was really different! There is a lot of anxiety, tension and excitement, and of course everybody thinks they can sing jazz.”
FYI: Please check out my latest stories for our FYI Digital Magazine on our website, features on former 1945 The Band leader singer Sheli Stevens, CFQR 600 AM Morning Show host Jim Connell and Quebec recording artist Patsy Gallant.
COHEN CHATTER: Saul Ettinger, the man best known for bringing such restaurant staples like Il Etait Un Fois and Briskets, passed away suddenly last week at 91 years young of age. I got to know Saul over the last two decades. In fact a few years ago he invited me to his home and carved a brisket he smoked especially for me…SiriusXM Canada has opened voting for the fourth annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA). Among the semi-finalists is the group Five Roses. Inspired by acts like Lady A and Little Big Town, Five Roses released their debut EP independently in 2018, and have spent the past few years performing across the country. The duo consists of Jade Godin and Zach Ouimet...The NHL entry draft has come and gone. Bravo to TSN 690 for their beyond fantastic live coverage. Mitch Gallo, Sean Campbell, Mitch Melnick and Jon Still really did make listeners feel as if they were there.
