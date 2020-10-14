You always hear your friends or co-workers mention their car guy, but did you ever want to have one of your own?
Laval resident Charles Fisher, a former Petro Canada dealer, recently started his business with the goal of being everyone's car guy.
Aptly called My Car Guy Montreal, for an annual fee of $99.95, Charles offers his customers bi-annual vehicle inspections, once before winter and once before spring, to ensure that their cars continue to run smoothly year round. Should you ever have a question about a sound you're hearing or some work that might need to be done, Charles also includes phone support for every customer. Also available are single inspections, any time of the year.
In between cars and looking to buy one second-hand or nearing the end of your lease? My Car Guy is also at your service for used car inspections as well as pre-lease return inspections, ensuring that you're not stuck with a lemon nor a hefty bill at the end of your term.
"With routine inspections and maintenance, there is no reason why any car cannot be driven for many years and hundreds of thousands of kilometers," said Charles. "My Car Guy Montreal is here to help preserve the life of your vehicle and avoid costly repairs down the road. Our thorough inspections will point out what you, as an owner, need to have repaired immediately and what you need to monitor moving forward. As I like to say, spending a little bit of money now will save you a lot of money later on."
For more information, you can check out My Car Guy Montreal on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MyCarGuyMTL. His page is filled with some great car care videos. You can also email mycarguymtl@gmail.com. Don't wait until you're stuck in the snow.
I can vouch for Charles’ reliability. We grew up blocks apart and I was a customer at his Petro Canada.
