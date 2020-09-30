In 2012 a star was born when Catherine Verdon Diamond, then working as an executive assistant to the managing director of CBC Montreal, got the nod to do some fill-in weather forecasting on television. A year later City TV came to town with Breakfast Television and this lady known affectionately as “CVD” was hired to handle traffic, weather and remote broadcasts. She lit up the small screen for six years and it was therefore hard to swallow when the show went off the air.
CVD, already active in the community, did not lose a beat. Last December she rejoined CBC, this time as their regular weather person succeeding the great Frank Cavallaro. With Sonali Karnick on maternity leave, CVD has stepped in as the host of Our Montreal, a one-hour current affairs program that airs on Saturdays and Sundays at noon and Mondays at 11 am.. Last week she was already working the phones with folks like me to seek out good story ideas.
“I want Our Montreal to start conversations,” CVD told me. “I’m excited about this; it’s a great opportunity for me. This is where my passion liea; speaking and bonding with the amazing people in our community. It’s also a great opportunity for Montrealers to have a platform in English to share their stories. This season of Our Montreal is the COVID edition. Shoots are a lot more complicated as we’re not allowed guests in the CBC building yet. We are making the most of it. Skype interviews are ok, as for the in person interviews, those have to be done outside of the CBC building while respecting the social distancing guidelines.”
CVD also started her own web series called Right Now with CVD. It is on hiatus while she focuses on Our Montreal
Our Montreal’s producer is Craig Desson and he is open to new story ideas at ourmontreal@cbc.ca
IRCM GOLF: Despite COVID-19 there were some golf tournaments these past few months, such as the Montreal Clinical Research Institute Foundation’s traditional Golf-Parcours santé tournament at the Summerlea Golf Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion. It was held under the honorary presidency of Etienne Rivard, the president of Infrastructel. With the participation of over 100 players, $116,000 was raised to support the acquisition of new cutting-edge research equipment.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the players were able to appreciate the magnificent golf course, and later, a delicious dinner, all in a relaxed and spirited atmosphere. They also benefited from a silent and live auction, masterfully led by former Hab Yvon Lambert, where over 20 attractive prizes were up for bids.
BROADCAST BOW: This week’s Broadcast Bow goes to Dave Kaufman, the super fill-in at CJAD Radio. Dave, another media-type who loves cats (like me), is currently a replacement host and anchors special COVID-19 coverage. He has also done some replacement shifts on Newstalk 1010 in Toronto and nationally on the Evan Solomon show.
SUBURBAN ON AIR: The Just For Laughs Festival will present its first-ever 100 percent virtual and free online festival Oct. 9 and 10, featuring over 100 artists. Please tune into Cohen in the City on The Suburban On Air platform to see my interview with Andy Kindler. He happens to be one of JFL’s all-time favorites, notably for his State of the Industry Address which will be delivered for the first time online. It is not to be missed. Kindler was on Late Show with David Letterman over 40 times.
COHEN CHATTER: The Let’s Get Quizzical! Finale trivia night this Sat. Oct. 3 (7:30 pm) will include prizes from generous sponsors, more questions and more fun for the virtual fun(d)-raising event to benefit the Sîan Bradwell Fund for Children with Cancer. Info: https://fondationduchildren.com/en/events/lets-get-quizzical... The16th Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) is on until Oct, 4, entirely ONLINE. I checked it over the weeked. Log on to www.MontrealBlackFilm.com
