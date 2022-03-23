The Academy Awards will be taking place this Sunday in Hollywood. That means The Suburbies, my annual spoof of the Oscars, is back as well. For readers who are not familiar with this feature, I started doing it some 36 years ago in this paper. The fun is taking the names of active politicians and twinning their behavior patterns to movies eligible for nominations to the Academy. This year’s effort was more challenging than ever.
So here we go folks, the 2022 Suburbies.
Best Picture: The Tomorrow War, starring Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre as they begin their battle for the leadership of the Federal Conservative Party.
Actor in a Leading Role: Denis Coderre wins this one for Good on Paper. That describes his status when he entered the race to try and take back his old job as mayor vs. incumbent Valerie Plante.
Actor in a Supporting Role: This one goes to Maxime Bernier in the The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. A few years ago he came within a breath of leading the Federal Conservatives. Now he heads the People’s Party of Canada, capitalizing on anti-vaccine sentiments.
Actress in a Leading Role: One-time Montreal mayoral hopeful Melanie Joly gets the nod for Sweet Girl. Her move to federal politics translated into an instant cabinet post and today she is Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Actress in a Supporting Role: Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade gets the nod for The Girl Who Believes in Miracles. Well, behind in the polls, she still believes in the miracle of winning the next provincial election in October.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): False Positive, written by Dr. Horacio Arruda, tells the story of the man who was the face of COVID-19 press conferences for nearly two years until he quietly resigned and disappeared from public view.
Writing (Original Screenplay): The Boss Baby: Family Business, written, produced, directed and starring Justin Trudeau. He’s the second generation of Trudeaus to serve as our Prime Minister and the ride has been anything but smooth.
Costume Design: In Cruella, Maurice Richard Liberal MNA Marie Montpetit gets into a spat with former Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette via Twitter and then is kicked out of the party caucus by Anglade for alleged psychological harassment of her staff.
Directing: This one goes to Chomedey Independent MNA Guy Ouéllette in Free Guy. The head of Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, Frédérick Gaudreau, apologized to Ouellette, calling the arrest of the MNA in 2017 by UPAC as “unjustified.”
Music (Original Score): In West (Island) Side Story, Liberal MNAs Greg Kelley and Marwah Rizqy fall in love and get married.
Makeup and Hairstyling: In Enemies of the State, Bloc Québecois leader Yves-François Blanchet’s hair looks so perfect every time he preaches about separating Quebec from Canada, with a whisper that sovereignty really isn’t a thing anymore.
Swan Song: Former Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announces he will retire, four years after his reforms to the health system helped bring the CAQ into office.
Visual Effects: Former Astronaut Marc Garneau takes his absence from the federal cabinet with class in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Film Editing: In Lady of the Manor, Valerie Plante did indeed return for a second mandate in convincing style.
Sound: In Don’t Look Up, Erin O’Toole’s brief term as leader of the Conservative Party ended soon after the Freedom Convoy began occupying Parliament Hill.
Lifetime Achievement Award: This one goes to Marvin Rotrand, who served with great distinction as the Montreal city councillor for Snowdon for 39 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.