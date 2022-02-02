Richard Dagenais has enjoyed a successful career on local television and radio. I especially enjoyed working with him during his days at Global TV. Last week he returned as the host of City Life on Videotron’s MAtv. By day he works full-time these days as a communications specialist at Bain Magique (Bath Fitter).
Dagenais, who resides on the North Shore near Laval, is also the author of several rhyming children’s picture books that you can find at Indigo Pointe-Claire, Laval, Downtown, Babar Books, Librairie Clio, Coles Angrignon and Singing Pebble in Ottawa. "I loved reading Dr Seuss when I was a kid and I loved reading them to my son,” Richard told me. “I loved writing poetry and lyrics for my songs. I have always loved the sound of rhyming words and wanted to write something that was fun to read aloud. I am currently finishing up my fifth book.”
Before the latest COVID shutdown, Richard did some readings for his latest books Pam the Lamb and Zack The Yak in Pointe Claire
WINTER FUN IN THE LAURENTIANS: It has been dubbed “Nellie Up North” and the Nellie Philantrophy Foundation is inviting everyone to a COVID friendly outdoor winter day of fun in Ste. Agathe on Sat. Feb 12. The aim is to raise funds for Palliacco, a palliative and cancer support organization for the entire Laurentians area. Nellie’s aim is to provide help to those who are less fortunate. The fun starts at centre de plein air Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts at 10:30 a.m. and participants are encouraged to do some cross country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking. “So many of us spend time up north at family cottages or visiting,” says event organizer Carrie Mazoff. “It is time to give back. So many have also been without any opportunities to socialize due to COVID. Here is a safe outdoor event. People who just want to come hang out are welcome as well.”
Nellie hopes to raise $5,000 and people will be encouraged to donate what they can for the cause. For those individuals who would like to participate the main Palliacco event called A Trek Under The Stars they can do so as well and target their donations towards Nellie. You can find out more information at https://www.palliacco.org/en/events.
SEVERANCE PACKAGES: Some local mayors and councillors earned some nice severance packages from the City of Montreal for their years of service when they left office in November: Manon Barbe, LaSalle, $226,449.12; Jean-François Parenteau, Verdun, $171,334.84; Lionel Perez, Côte des Neiges-NDG, $157,825.97; Norman Marinacci, L'île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, $146,293.44; Francesco Miele, St. Laurent, $142,393.71; and Marvin Rotrand, Snowdon, $127,489.26
TOUCHDOWN ALOUETTES: Let’s credit the Montreal Alouettes for hiring Joey Alfieri from TSN 690 to join their social media team. I can’t wait to hear his in-house podcasts. So now who does the station find to do play by play for the Montreal Impact games? Will Sean Campbell, already doing the Alouettes and the Rocket, take on triple duty?
COHEN CHATTER: Tributes have been pouring in for legendary party planner Phil Bloom, who passed away last week at the age of 85. See my blog for a complete story…. We also wish to extend our condolences to the family of Barry Levine, an all-round nice guy and in recent years a very successful real estate agent. He passed away very suddenly last week… Dollard des Ormeaux teen singing sensation Jordyn Sugar will soon be headed to South Africa to film The Fashion Hero Kids show at Sun City Resort… Montrealers Alain Chicoine, Louis-Philippe Drolet, Louis Morissette and Mélaine Viau are the executive producers of Pillow Talk, exploring the drama and hilarity experienced by couples in the intimacy of the bedroom. All 10 episodes of the series drop on Crave Feb. 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.