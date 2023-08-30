Côte Saint-Luc’s Rachel Dara came home from Atlanta as a big winner at the recent International Singer-Songwriter Association (ISSA) Music Awards. The 16-year-old dynamo won International Female Rising Star and International Female Music Video of the Year (“Eighteen”). The ISSA Music Awards ceremony is a grand affair, where artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts converge to celebrate the best in independent music. The event showcases dazzling red carpet arrivals, where artists and guests make a glamorous entrance, adorned in their finest attire. Rachel has released five radio singles with BIG Records, which include Eighteen, Broken Friendships, Noe’s Birthday Party, Young and Alone and Sunset Boy. You can see one of her videos on our website.
EATON CENTRE’S TOP FLOOR: The announcement last March of the reopening of the 9th floor of Montreal’s Eaton Centre generated tremendous excitement on the part of cultural organizations, corporations and individuals alike. Last week a group of Quebec entrepreneurs who will be operating the space began accepting rental requests, with occupancy starting next spring. The multi-purpose space will be called Le 9e, and host a range of events. Details concerning the restaurant Île-de-France will be revealed towards the end of autumn. The Le 9e team has tapped former Just For Laughs boss Andy Nulman and the creative collective Les 7 doigts de la main as curators for public events. “We want Le 9e to become a resource accessible to Montrealers,” commented Nulman. “It will be a space where memories are made; an Art Deco masterpiece where everyone will feel welcome. With its many different rooms and configurations, Le 9e will be an invaluable addition to downtown Montreal and will unquestionably contribute to its revitalization.”
APPROACHING A MILESTONE: The Foodtastic Group is covering all of the bases on the eve of opening its first Milestones Restaurant in Quebec at Fairview Pointe-Claire. They’ve had a crew of 15 staffers from locations across the country training staff. Noted NDG caterer Derek Collie has been tapped as head chef. He spent eight weeks at Milestones spots in Ottawa digesting the brand. A second Milestones will open near Place Bell in Laval in early 2024.
MOLINARI QUARTET: The 27th season of the Molinari Quartet will feature a three-concert series in Montreal. It kicks off Sept. 8 at the Montreal Conservatory on Henri Julien Avenue. Founded in 1997, the Quartet is formed by world class musicians Olga Ranzenhofer (violin), Antoine Bareil (violin), Frédéric Lambert (viola), and Pierre-Alain Bouvrette (cello).
COHEN CHATTER: The Spindells will be performing some classic Blues, Souls and R&B classics Sept. 7 at the Wheel Club in NDG. Vocalist Maro Lytras and legendary blues guitarist Demetrios Bakolias will be joined by Dimo James on guitar and vocals, BasildBlue on bass and Peter Korbis on drums…World renowned and multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebel Gilberto, who has been enchanting fans and critics worldwide since her solo debut release in 1986, will return to Montreal Sept. 7 at the Rialto Theatre … Could former Expos pitcher Denis Boucher be a key player to bringing minor league pro ball to Montreal? See my chat with him on my blog… Veteran broadcaster Richard Dagenais will be at Librairie Clio in Plaza Pointe Claire Sept. 9 (10 am) and Indigo Laval Sept. 16 (11 am) to read from his latest children’s book, Gail the Snail. Its the story of a skateboarding snail who goes for a sail in a pail with her pal Zayle the quail, only to be rescued from a gale by a big whale named Dale…. Ted Dranias, owner of five Petros Taverna restaurants in Montreal, has opened a new spot called Greek Guys in Fort Lauderdale….
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.