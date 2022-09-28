Teenage indie-alternative artist and songwriter Rachel Dara will be releasing her new single, entitled “Young and Alone,” on Oct. 13, the day of her 16th birthday, on all platforms! The Côte Saint-Luc resident and Herzliah High School student will be featured on the cover of the September edition of Lazie Indie Magazine, out on Friday,
“Though I make music as a hobby, I am building my brand and developing my fanbase,” Rachel tells me. “I dream of one day selling out stadiums. I want the world to know my lyrics and to connect with my music.”
Rachel’s upcoming fourth single is a ballad she wrote while stuck inside her home during the height of the pandemic about how it feels to be young and isolated from the world. It was produced by Canadian record producer Mark Howard in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and is part of her debut album “The Next Big Invention.”
Rachel started taking music seriously during the pandemic when she was 14. Every Saturday night she would play livestream “Covid Concerts” from home on Facebook and Instagram. This led to her debut album. Her vocal and performance coach Michelle Treacy, the 2019 winner of “The Launch,” reached out to her at this time as well and they have been working together for two years now. “During the pandemic, I took every musical opportunity I could get, which led me to winning the JFK Voices competition in 2021,” she says. “Recently I have been playing a few gigs; I sang the national anthem for Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada to welcome new citizens being sworn into the country. I also sang the National Anthem for Hockey de la Rue in May of this year and performed in Toronto with Talent Nation in August.”
This Sunday, Oct. 2, she will perform a gig at Pizzeria Melrose in NDG. You can see a video of her first single Eighteen, on our website.
FULL CIRCLE’S BIG BREAK: The Dollard des Ormeaux-based Full Circle Productions, founded by Tracy Braunstein in 2016, will perform at the Segal Centre this Saturday night Oct. 1 (8 pm). In the group’s first appearance at the popular locale, they will present Oy Vey, It’s Broadway! A Jew-“ish” Cabaret! The show will feature songs from popular musicals and famous composers that have entertained audiences since the marquees first went up in New York’s Times Square. In larger scale stage productions and smaller original cabaret-style musical revues, the cast of FCP has delighted audiences at various venues in Montreal such as The Centaur Theatre and The Rialto, and recently at the iconic 54 Below in New York City. “We have a cast of 10 local talents,” Braunstein told me. “The show will include songs from shows such as Fiddler On The Roof, The Band’s Visit, The Producers and so much more.”
MUSICA CAMERATA: Hailed as one of Canada’s foremost chamber music ensembles, Musica Camerata Montréal will kick off its 53rd season this Saturday night at Chapelle du Bon Pasteur, (100 Sherbrooke East), making it one of the best established chamber music ensembles in Canada. Since its debut in 1971, Musica Camerata Montréal has devoted much of its energy to promoting the music of Canadian composers. Its repertoire includes more than 350 works from the 18th to the 21st centuries. The husband and wife team of Luis Grinhauz and Berta Rosenohl are joined by Sofia Gentile, Bruno Tobon and Violaine Melancon. While the first show will focus on Central Europe Romantic music, other dates are Nov. 19 (Vienna and Paris), March 25 (French and Klezmer) and May 6 (English composers). Info: cameratamontreal@gmail.com or www.cameratamontreal.com.
