Laval native Kayla DiVenere has released a million-streamed/viewed single and video for “Justin Bieber,” a song that is as playful and melodic as the subject. It’s youthful, high energy pop tune worthy of putting you back into your own teenagedom of those artists you loved back then, too.
Kayla is also an actress and social media influencer. At the age of 17, she has big goals for her career. I had the pleasure of interviewing her for our Suburban On Air video feature, which you can see on our website now. She is a real breath of fresh air.
Kayla and her brother Daniel, 20, are both actors. Five years ago their parents decided to make the ultimate effort to help them live out their dreams and moved the family to Los Angeles. Both siblings got roles in the TV series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Kayla is also part of the Hulu series Love Victor and had parts in a number of other shows and films. She has fond memories of her days at St. Paul Elementary School in Laval.
You can see her fabulous video on YouTube.
Kayla has a flourishing Instagram page, which boasts an impressive 100,000 followers. Her new song and video about the Biebs, who is also Canadian, has turned heads.
Both an homage to a teen fantasy spun out like an audio book of every girl’s diary, and an instant pop classic, DiVenere pulls no punches and risks it all to candidly reveal her affinity for the Biebs himself.
Calling on him to be her “boyfriend,” while she mercilessly offers to be his “baby,” the track is laced with clever references to the pop sensation’s career including “you don’t have to be sorry”— a clear nod to his singles.
“My song 'Justin Bieber' conveys a comedic side to infatuation where reality and Hollywood life blend together,” Kayla explains. “Justin was every young girl's dream celebrity crush, leading me to write a song that is so relatable.
“He was also always a role model, and inspired me to play multiple instruments and follow my passion,” she continues. “Throughout the creative process, we made sure to keep the song light and comedic as well as mysterious and sexy.”
What Kayla does so well on the track is make it “beliebable”... A “Belieber” yourself or not, either way, you’re there with her on this journey. She’s giving you the inside scoop to her most private thoughts, wants and desires and unapologetically invites you to join in on the ride.
The song’s subsequent music video is the crazed-fan testament in visual form — plenty of posters and cardboard cutouts create the décor of her home. Included is a dinner party of Cheerios, with our protagonist at one side, cheerfully enjoying her meal across from a cardboard Bieber, propped up in his own chair with his own bowl of cereal. It’s cheeky and fun — and speaks metaphorical volumes of the intensity of childhood crushes.
I figured for sure, living in LA and produced such a song, she must have met Bieber in person by now. “I wish,” she said.
Well, I have a feeling it will indeed happen one day.
I will also try to arrange for Kayla to do a virtual visit with students from her former elementary school.
