Following our coverage of the Sock It To Me campaign by paramedic Barry Christensen, collecting socks for the homeless, I have come across a number of other good Samaritans in our community.
Kirstie Jagoe arrived in Montreal from England 13 years ago with her family. Normally involved in international development work, the NDG resident saw that project stalled by COVID-19. At the same time she felt an urgent need to help the community. So last spring she started Team Bread and Beyond. She and her volunteers prepare and deliver over 2,000 sandwiches each week to six local shelters: The Old Brewery Mission, Welcome Home, Chez Doris, Resilience Montreal, Benoît Labre and Open Door Montreal.
Lower Canada College and Loyola High School are participating, making upwards of 900 sandwiches a week. They are all carefully wrapped and labelled. “We have a fantastic team that has been growing,” Kirstie says. “From the many sandwich makers to drivers, I cannot say enough about their generosity. The feedback has been amazing!”
It’s International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development on Sat. December 5 and Team Bread and Beyond will be in action. If you would like to help them, email teambreadandbeyond@gmail.com.
EDWIN RETURNS: Edwin Orion Brownwell has just launched his third Corona Family Concert Series via Facebook. The programs air every Saturday at 7 pm and they will continue until this pandemic is over. “After playing each day from March 20 to May 31, and giving an additional 33 concerts over the next three months, I ended the two first Corona Concert Series with my 100th online show on September 1,” Edwin summarizes. “I honestly don’t know any other musician anywhere who has given as many full online concerts as I have. Between 300 and 2,500 viewers saw each concert, and while I had people from every continent and most of the countries on earth, I was especially proud to be able to lift the spirits of many of our own health care workers, some of whom had contracted the virus themselves. Besides creating a feeling of real friendship and support online, our Corona family also raised over $3,000 in two concerts through Oxfam-Quebec for the people of Lebanon.”
The first show will be called “Mozart and The Donald” and will feature compositions by Mozart and songs about The Donald!!! All of the 100 concerts can be seen at www.brownellmusic.com/live.
BROADCAST BOW: This week’s honourable mention goes to veteran CTV Montreal reporter Stephane Giroux. As a francophone journalist he won plaudits for asking some tough questions to CAQ Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette following his announcement last week to toughen Bill 101.
MELINA THRIVES: Uber-talented Dollard des Ormeaux musician, piano teacher and performer Melina Soochan is behind a very clever COVID Christmas video. You can read more about it on my blog.
RAMBAM RETURNS: The Chaya Mushka Seminary – Ben Weider Education Centre has a free webinar (donations accepted) Thursday at 7:30 pm featuring Nazi hunter Steve Rambam. I spoke with Rambam and Seminary Director Rabbi Abraham Cohen on one of my latest Suburban On Air feature. Tune in at https://theseminary.ca.
