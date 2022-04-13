I have had the pleasure of knowing Tarah Schwartz for over two decades, starting from her days with CTV Montreal and more recently her role with the McGill University Health Centre Foundation. She’s a remarkable individual, yet after reading her exceptional new book entitled Can’t Help Falling: A Long Road To Motherhood, my degree of admiration for her has increased ten-fold.
How did Tarah manage to keep smiling and do her job for seven years as her road to become a mom was so challenging? After several miscarriages and in vitro fertilization treatments, she and her husband Enrico decided to adopt. But that was no easy process either. On the contrary. They did eventually adopt Sam, a beautiful child from South Korea. The pages in the book describing that experience belong in a Lifetime movie script. It all comes down to an incredibly strong marriage and a woman on a mission.
In this book, the reader feels Tarah’s pain each time she miscarries. “People told us to relax, that it would happen,” she wrote. “I am telling you right now, never say that to people trying to have a baby. It doesn’t help, not even a bit. It diminishes the struggle.”
Tarah shares stories of being sent out on assignment for CTV and how she coped with some very tragic topics involving the death of young people. She seemed to have additional empathy for the parents and was able to convey that. Adopting a child from the other side of the world took years. For a variety of reasons she had to spend three months in South Korea, playing a game of cat and mouse with Canadian immigration and South Korea government officials until a visa for Sam was issued. Imagine just as she had everything in place, Canadian foreign embassy workers went on strike. I must admit that when I read the epilogue and saw so happy Tarah, Enrico, Sam (and cat Milo) are years later, I got a bit teary eyed.
When I invited her to speak to students at her former elementary school in TMR, Carlyle, she had a few important messages. “You never know what somebody is going through,” she said. “Always be kind.”
The book will be available in stores as of April 16 and on Amazon.
RIP TO WEST ISLAND COOKING LEGEND: Noted West Island culinary icon Mario Novati has passed away. Born on April 9, 1929 in Venice, Italy, he moved to Canada at age 18 and lived life to the fullest. He headed food services at the VIP lounge at Expo 67 for dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth, Robert Kennedy and Pierre Trudeau and Charles de Gaulle. At Expo 70 (Osaka) Japan, he was in charge of the food and beverage department on behalf of the Canadian government and managed to serve the Japanese Emperor at the time. A celebrated cooking instructor on cable television, he was the founder of the fresh pasta and sauce company called Pastamore. Over the years he also worked at the Windsor Hotel, the Skyline, Mount Royal Hotel, the Dorval Airport Inn and the McGill Faculty Club, authored many cookbooks and published a weekly magazine featuring Italian regional cuisine. “Mario was bigger than life, a bon vivant, a kind and generous soul,” said his nephew Antonio Mancini.
COHEN CHATTER: Côte Saint-Luc native Barry Avrich was all smiles last week when he celebrated three Canadian Screen Award wins for the fabulous documentary Oscar Peterson: Black +White: Best Visual Research (Mark Selby), Best Director (Avrich) and Best Arts Documentary. The film is still streaming on Crave … Please see my video interview with Ethan Zohn, a three-time contestant on the TV reality show Survivor, on our Suburban On Air channel.
