Patrick K. Adams, the fabulous actor who was a lead character in one of my favorite TV shows Suits, has been in Montreal for the past few months filming what looks like a neat time travel-themed CBC program called Plan B. Created by Jean-François Asselin and Jacques Drolet and adapted from the Radio-Canada French-language drama set in Montreal, this high-concept, gripping and intimate psychological drama follows a man on a desperate and relentless quest to save his relationship — and by extension, his whole world.
The day when Philip (Adams) discovers the possibility of going back in time, he does not hesitate. Since Evelyn (Karine Vanasse), the love of his life and companion for the past six years, has left him, his life has lost its meaning. With the tremendous power he wields thanks to his “Plan B,” he attempts to save his relationship, his law firm and his dysfunctional family. But Philip soon realizes that even the smallest choice has repercussions — as uncontrollable as they are unexpected — on his life and the lives of others. The new English-language series is set to debut on CBC and CBC Gem in the winter. Wouldn’t it be nice if Adams’ onscreen love from Suits, Meghan Markle (now the wife of Prince Harry), made a guest appearance? She’d certainly become a “Plan A!”
Tarah Schwartz, the head of marketing and communications for the MUHC, met Adams on the set when she portrayed a TV reporter. “We had a good amount of time to talk,” said Tarah. “He was nice.”
McGILL GIFT: PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT: The Prostate Cancer Support Group Montreal West Island will present clinical physiotherapist (specializing in treating a variety of pelvic floor disorders) Marie-Josée Lord with an award at their next meeting, Thursday, Nov. 24 (7:30 pm) at the Sarto Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 Lakeshore Drive) in Dorval. Vice-President John Warren tells me she will be recognized, “in appreciation of a distinguished career dedicated to the treatment of so many of us affected by prostate cancer and its side effects.” She will then give a presentation entitled “Physio Treatments and Approaches for Prostate Cancer Patient Incontinence” followed by a question and answer period. She is a clinical physiotherapist. Info: http://pcsgmontrealwestisland.org.
SALON DE LIVRE: The 45th Salon du livre de Montréal has returned to the Palais des congrès and will continue until this Sunday, Nov. 27. Visitors will be able to meet great authors like Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, Chrystine Brouillet, Dany Laferrière, Heather O’Neill, Michel Jean, Patrick Senécal and Rodney Saint-Éloi; and well-known personalities who have chosen the pen to tell their stories such as Boucar Diouf, Bruno Pelletier, Cœur de Pirate, Daniel Bélanger, Farah Alibay, Mariana Mazza and Martha Wainwright; and international authors, like Bernard Werber, David Mitchell, Emmanuelle Bayamack-Tam, Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Giuliano da Empoli, Makenzy Orcel and many others. Former Chomedey Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette and ex-Expo Claude Raymond will also be pitching their books. Info: https://www.salondulivredemontreal.com.
COHEN CHATTER: McGill University has received a landmark gift from alumnus Victor Dahdaleh in support of its new Institute of Genomic Medicine. Named the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Institute of Genomic Medicine at McGill University in recognition of Dahdaleh’s gifts totalling more than $30 million, the institute will lead breakthrough research aimed at the development of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, targeted treatments, new pharmaceuticals, preventative vaccines, and more..The Rock’ Deli chain was founded by the wife and husband team of {span}Vicky Arghiriu and Ihab Kolta{/span} 30 years ago. They now have 13 locations, including Vaudreuil and Fairview Pointe Claire. Town of Mount Royal is being targeted for a franchise in 2023....
