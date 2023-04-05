Sam Scalia and his team at Devmont, a leading Montreal-based construction and development company, continue to give a boost to the needs of low income families in Côte des Neiges and Snowdon.
Scalia has become a generous benefactor for MultiCaf, a non-profit dedicated to feeding the hungry in the sector. Over the past decade the company has raised over $1 million for the charity. With COVID pandemic restrictions no longer in place, Scalia pulled out all of the stops for a special fundraising event last Thursday night at the Westbury Ballroom of his fabulous Hilton Garden Inn Midtown Montreal on Décarie. Not only was there an exceptional art auction, but superstar standup comic Sugar Sammy performed one of his exclusive “private” shows. A total of $375,000 was raised.
“We are very happy to see that our donations and those of our partners can make a real difference in our communities,” said Scalia, who founded Devmont with his brother Joe. “MultiCaf’s mission is close to our hearts and knowing that we have been providing essential support to its survival for many years makes us particularly proud.”
The art auction featured a wall created in collaboration with four talented local artists: Carmelo Blandino, Kevin Ledo, Melissa Del Pinto and Jason Botkin. The evening’s guest of honour was the Mayor of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. Media personality Natasha Gargiulo served as host. MultiCaf, established in 1989, now serves 6,487 houses, an increase of 18 percent compared to a year ago and 58 percent compared to January 2020. More than 3,000 children benefit from the food aid services. MultiCaf is the organization that receives the most food from Moisson Montréal and supports the greatest number of people in terms of food security throughout the city.
FOR JACKIE: It has been eight years now since Jaclyn Fisher passed away. The Dollard resident was only 25. Last week there was another example of her legacy living on when La rue des Femmes opened the Jaclyn “Jackie” Fisher Outreach Clinic, located in the organization’s Jacqueline House Day Centre and Shelter in Montreal. Services include overdose monitoring, naloxone administration, blood sugar management and treatment of parasitic conditions such as scabies and lice. For Rina Fisher, Jackie’s mother and chair of the Jaclyn Fisher Foundation, the association with her late daughter is a natural one: “Jackie was very socially engaged; she wanted to do good around her,” she says. “Our Foundation is continuing Jackie’s work by creating and mobilizing an entire network of facilitators of change. By helping the most vulnerable women in our society, the clinic is perfectly aligned with our daughter’s mission.”
WEST ISLAND NEEDS TO CHEER VINNY ON: Canada’s Ultimate Challenge is a new original competition reality series on CBC, with teams of four players participating in mentally and physically gruelling challenges at awe-inspiring locations across the country, making strategic decisions and motivating their teammates to victory. The winning team will receive a trip to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to cheer on Team Canada. Dorval resident Vinny Rojas, a grad of Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, has made it to the finale on Thursday, April 6 (8 pm) for Team Black. You can catch up on previous episodes at https://gem.cbc.ca/canadas-ultimate-challenge/s01. And please see my interview with him on our Suburban On Air Channel.
COHEN CHATTER: Moishes Restaurant has unveiled some new branding and the long awaited reopening in a new location, likely near Victoria Square next to the W Hotel, is coming very soon…My April Fool’s Day blog last weekend announced that TSN 690 would become TSEN (The Sports and Entertainment Network). A lot of people commented that they actually like the idea. You can see it on our website.
