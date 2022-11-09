It has been a few months since the hugely successful return of the Strangers in the Night charity evening on the West Island. Organizer Larry Day recently handed out $100,000 cheques at a Pointe Claire City Hall ceremony to three local charities: Cure SMA, West Island Women’s Shelter and Friends for Mental Health. Day was joined by Co-Founder Jane Heitmeyer, Vice-President Sophie Lalonde, executive committee member Nadia Saputo, Kirkland Councillor Karen Cliffe and others at the presentation.
THE FINANCIAL CRISIS: On Monday Nov. 14 ( 7 pm) the Cummings Centre will present a virtual look at the financial impact and psychological effects the financial crisis is having on all of us. Hosted by CTV News Reporter Rob Lurie, up to date information, strategies and tips to help us all cope with where we are today will be provided by Lorne Steinberg from Steinberg Wealth Management and Dr. Richard Koestner, Professor of Psychology at McGill University. Registration via Zoom is free: https://cummingscentre.org/social-action-event/
A BRILLIANT NIGHT: The eighth annual A Brilliant Night Gala, supporting world-renowned brain cancer research at McGill’s Montreal Neurological Institution (The Neuro), was held on Oct. 19 at Jardin Royalmount featuring a delicious cocktail dinatoire with canapés from 13 of Montreal’s top restaurants, a silent auction and immersive entertainment. The sold out affair raised an astounding $915,000 for brain cancer research at The Neuro. You can see the full story in the FYI section of the website.
GOLF SUCCESS: Stacey Hoirch, Deputy Controller & Planning, Bell and Chairwoman of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s (WICWC) annual fundraising golf tournament, has announced that $246,000 was raised at the event. Hoirch thanked the dozens of businesses who supported the event, which took place at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club. Around 170 golfers participated. The day was capped off with a cocktail dinatoire featuring a silent online auction, as well as a raffle. Television and Radio host Orla Johannes of Now Trending on CJAD 800 was the emcee.
WE THE OTHERS: It is too bad that Toula Drimonis was not a candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party in the recent provincial election. After reading her extraordinary book called We The Others: Allophones, Immigrants and Belonging in Canada, she might have added that knockout punch they were badly missing on the immigration file. The daughter of Greek immigrants, she marvels at how they came to Quebec with only the shirts on their backs and built successful lives while contributing to society and the economy. “I think about them every time politicians and pundits talk about immigrants as a financial burden and a threat to ‘our’ way of life,” she writes. “Or when newcomers are treated only as a means to an end, an opportunity to fill temporary labour needs. The very people who know nothing about the upheaval and the challenges of migration feel entitled to offer solutions and opinions on how best to integrate migrants.” See my detailed review on the FYI section of our website.
EXPLORING IDENTITY IN NEW BOOK: Christine Rodriguez is a screenwriter from Montreal who creates from a mixed-race, Afro-Trinidadian perspective as a means to explore identity and self-expression in an ever-changing, multicultural world. Her most recent theatrical work, Simone, Half and Half about a mixed-race Montreal teen who refuses to let others tell her where she belongs, has just been published by Playwrights Canada Press. She will be signing copies this Saturday, Nov. 12 (6 p.m.) at Librairie St-Henri Books (516 Thieren) “I’m 55 years old and I’m still not sure what my place is in this province,” she says. “I feel like my identity is constantly being questioned. Am I Québecoise enough? Am I Black enough? Ultimately, my strategy has been to shut out the outside voices and to follow my heart.”
