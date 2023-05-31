On the weekend of June 2 to 4, the St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae will hold their final reunion at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel. The school opened in 1925 and closed in 1972 when the Ministry of Education transferred nursing training programs into the CEGEP system. During those years 1,594 nurses graduated Alumnae members have recently been involved with two fabulous projects. The first is a book of history and shared memories that was published last year called With Hand and Heart that I reviewed. The second is a tribute to a nursing statue project to be unveiled in September. Four members from the class of 1968 have been behind this initiative since about 2017 and raised over $250,000, despite having no experience in fundraising.
“Since the closure we have held reunions every five years,” said Brenda Noonan Brown, part of the organizing committee. “This final one will see over 200 graduates attending from across Canada, the US and beyond. This is amazing since our youngest members are in their 70s now. We will host a series of activities throughout the weekend.” Info: Bruce.brown@videotron.ca
BONAVENTURE CLOSES: An era has ended on Côte de Liesse in St. Laurent with the closure of the Bonaventure Arena. Owner Gerald Issenman shared the news with me as we crossed paths between appointments at Retter Dental Care on Queen Mary Road. A casualty of the move is Momesso’s Sports Bar and Lounge, opened by former Canadiens player and current-day broadcaster Sergio Momesso three years ago. Recognized as one of the best rinks in Montreal, this was a two sheet indoor ice skating facility open year round. It was founded in 1969. Several leagues and tournaments were based out of there. It was also a good spot to join in some pickup hockey. This news comes eight years after Le Bifthèque, located nearby, also closed its doors for good.
WAGAR REUNION: The Wagar High class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary Plus 3 on June 10 at Le Rinque in TMR. “We’re all turning 70 this year,” says Caryl Gold. “We were the largest graduation class in the school with 406 students. Some of our teachers will be in attendance and students will be coming in from all over the United States and Canada.” There will be great food and drinks catered by Panda and DJ Harold Roach providing ‘60s and ‘70s music.” Joanne Weigensberg is the chair. Ticket Info: joanne.weigensberg@gmail.com or caryl@lyassociates.com.
COHEN CHATTER: The Emerson String Quartet, one of America’s greatest quartets who are in the midst of their farewell season after more than four decades together, will give their final Montreal performance on June 6 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. The program will include Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major with cellist Denis Brott and Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major with rising star, pianist Jan Lisiecki … We jumped the gun a bit last week when reporting that the Montreal Phoenix of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League was moving to St. Laurent. It seems borough officials in St. Laurent were not on board (what a shame!) so the team will remain in the West Island, says GM Manni Leo.
