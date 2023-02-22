For 45 years Bonnie Frankel has worked as a nurse, primarily in the operating room of St. Mary’s Hospital. Now she has entered a new realm, writing and illustrating her first children’s book called Hop In Lot. It is about Hop, a rabbit, on his adventure to make animal friends in a new town called Lot. Being different from the other animals of Lot, Hop struggles with his emotions on his journey to making friends. It is geared towards kids aged three to eight.
“I have always loved working with children,” the mother of three and a grandmother of seven told me. “In my early 20s, I worked as a staff member at Camp B’nai Brith, where I was dating my husband of now 45 years. I later returned to work at CBB as one of the nurses for 10 years. I have had a passion for art all my life. My mother was an artist and introduced me to painting at a young age. My paintings have been exhibited in both solo and group art shows. I originally wrote the story of Hop in Lot when my children were growing up. It was during the pandemic that I rediscovered it and needed to bring it to life. I worked on the book intensely, did all the illustrations and just recently published it on Amazon. It was important for me to create a story that keeps the attention of children of different ages, have them come away feeling good and learn something new along the way.” See my video chat with Bonnie on our website.
BECKY LEIGH: Remember Dollard des Ormeaux’s Rebecca Fiset Côte? In 2016, at the age of 17, she appeared on TVA‘s La Voix, the French language version of The Voice, in early 2016. The Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and Vanier College grad moved to Humber College in Toronto, graduating with a Bachelor of Music Degree, specializing in Voice, created the stage name of Becky Leigh and formed a singing group called Wild Bloom with friends Brittany Iwanciwski and Alyssa Tess.The threesome met at Humber, produced each other’s albums and grew together as musicians. Becky’s rich, emotive voice and storytelling ability are complemented by Alyssa’s sweet, soaring harmonies and detailed guitar work. On fiddle, Brittany is a powerful presence with an instinct for improvisation and a love of traditional fiddle tunes. Together, Wild Bloom writes, records and performs both originals and covers and hopes to share their timeless yet modern sound with listeners across the country. Becky will be releasing some solo work in the spring and hopes to book some gigs in Montreal.
BEST OF MONTREAL AND MARATHON: From The Best of Montreal Magazine, published by The Suburban and accessible online. This week I share with you my thoughts on the best Greek restaurant. Marathon Souvlaki, with three dine-in establishments at Decarie, in DDO, Chomedey and one express take-out location, was the winner. “The menu has virtually remained the same for more than four decades,” says Peter Christakis, one of nine family members overseeing the operation. The late Felipe Klitirinos was the founder.
COHEN CHATTER: Bravo to CSL artist Carol Rabinovitch, who won the Judge’s Choice award at the Feb. 12 Valentine’s art exhibit on artistsinmontreal.com… Please see my latest Suburban On Air video interview with dance icon Margie Gillis, who is marking 50 years in the business. She told her career began at the age of three…. Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc will host a special gala evening of Art and Masquerade, dubbed A Night at the Museum, at Salon Richmond in Griffintown on Thursday, March 2 . Please see my SJN blog on our website for more.
