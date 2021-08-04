I appreciate the PPE theme of this special edition of The Suburban. The thought of returning to normalcy and not wearing a mask everywhere I go seems totally surreal. Yet there are a lot of things that will remain part of our daily lives, even if restrictions are lifted. You see, the last 18 months have taught us to live a little differently and I have kind of gotten accustomed to this.
Working From Home: For my day job at the school board I worked via a hybrid format, generally three days at the office and two days at home. It was a nice mix. A big thanks to Microsoft and the One Drive program. When the pandemic started I had to save all of my files on a large external drive. One Drive allows you to access your documents from anywhere. That option and Microsoft Teams/Zoom calls really opened up new doors. We have adapted to the fact that in the future not all meetings will have to be held live in person.
Haircuts: My apologies to Georges Ouaknine, my coiffure at Intercoupe Le Spa on Decarie. Somehow I managed to cut my own hair for a year and a half. I kept it neat enough, but just a few weeks ago I returned to the salon and Georges performed his magic.
Handwashing: Wouldn’t it be a nice idea if grocery stores, pharmacies and other commerce continued to include handwashing stations when you enter the premises? There is a reason why our flu cases in Quebec were the lowest in history.
Telemedicine: I like seeing my doctor in person. But again I believe a hybrid model works well in certain cases, especially when the appointment does not involve a physical examination.
Masks: Why not make masks mandatory for people who leave their house sick, with a cough for instance? When someone coughs, particles fly through the air and a few days later you have a cold.
Lectures: I attend a lot of lectures for my jobs, including this column. A 7 pm talk involves an early dinner, then hop in the car with enough time to find a parking spot and enter the premises. This is particularly challenging on a winter night. How pleasant it is to have a much less rushed meal and then merely park yourself in front of the Zoom screen.
Dining Out: I love going to restaurants and lord knows our dining establishments have suffered horribly from this pandemic. But I have grown accustomed to take-out and delivery at least twice a week. Yes, we had the delivery apps pre-pandemic, but what a pleasure it is to merely grab your smartphone and make a quick order when you simply do not feel like cooking dinner.
Sporting Events: During the pandemic I took advantage of my Bell Fibe subscription and brought my tablet into my home office to watch Canadiens games while I got work done. It has proven to be a winning combination for me, so much so that I am not rushing to get tickets or media accreditation to our local sports franchises.
Movie Theatres: In pre-pandemic times, I think I saw at least three movies a month at theatres. With Netflix, HBO Max (via Crave) and Amazon Prime, just to name a few, we have a lot of new options.
Curbside Pickup: This was introduced to reduce physical contact during the pandemic. But it is also very convenient, especially at locations where parking is difficult or for people with reduced mobility.
So yes, there are many things we miss. But we will retain a lot from this experience that will benefit us long term.
